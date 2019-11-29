The Best Hydrating Balms To Soothe Dry Lips

Finding the perfect lip balm—one so good that it won’t be forgotten at the bottom of your handbag after a few weeks—is no easy proposition. From budget-friendly cult favourites and trendy gel masks to luxe tinted balms, there are endless options to choose from at every price point. To help you narrow it down, we’ve hand-picked the best nourishing lip balms, masks, oils and serums to leave your pout soft and smooth.

Gallery Lip Balms 2019 Charlotte Tilbury Formulated with shea butter, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, this powerful conditioner creates the perfect canvas to layer on your favourite lipstick. Hot Lips 2 in Enigmatic Edward, $43, charlottetilbury.com.