Beauty

15 Must-Have Drugstore Eyeshadow Palettes

From buttery neutrals to on-trend neon hues, these affordable options give luxury palettes a run for their money.

by

When it comes to eyeshadow, expensive doesn’t always equal better. Whether you want to play it safe with buttery neutrals or experiment with on-trend neon hues, there are plenty of drugstore options that give their luxury counterparts a run for their money. To help you find your perfect match, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite intensely-pigmented drugstore eyeshadow palettes. Warning: your makeup stash is about to get a lot bigger.

Wet n Wild

Matte eyeshadows can sometimes be chalky and powdery, but this palette offers a range of buttery shades in both shimmer and matte formulas. Fun fact: it's also a perfect dupe for a much pricier luxury palette.

 

Color Icon 10 Pan Palette Eyeshadow Palette in Rose in the Air, $7, well.ca.
