The Absolute Best Skincare, Hair & Makeup Products: The 2019 Beauty List

With each passing year comes hundreds (nay, thousands) of new beauty launches that promise to fix all of your hair, makeup and skincare woes. If that’s a little overwhelming and you’re not sure where to even begin, we get it. So we did the grunt work and sifted through all the new mascara, foundation, lipstick, hairspray, face masks and more to find the very best beauty products to match any budget — starting as low as the price of your favourite Starbucks order.
Whether you’re in the market for an innovative acne-fighter, a brand-new signature scent, a worth-the-splurge eye cream, a natural alternative to your liquid eyeliner, or a styling foam that’ll keep your hair frizz-free, we’ve got you seriously covered.
Scroll through the slides below for our picks for the top beauty products on the market right now — and get ready to fall in love with a new favourite (or even change up your whole routine).
1. Best Natural Beauty 2. Weleda
Pampering Body & Beauty Oil, $33,
Well.ca.
Containing a blend of wild rose oils, this divine-smelling body oil envelops your skin in hydration that’s rich in essential fatty acids, while the pump bottle makes for a no-mess application.
3. Tata Harper
4 Resurfacing Serum, $110,
Sephora.
This exfoliating serum gives skin its daily dose of glow-getting AHAs and BHAs, for a smooth complexion.
4. Burt’s Bees
Liquid Lipstick, $15,
Burt’s Bees.
Expanding on the brand’s colour cosmetics line, this 100 percent natural liquid lipstick lets you pucker up with saturated, full-coverage colour in 12 glossy shades.
5. Rahua
Legendary Amazon Oil, $60,
The Detox Market.
This unique remedy has been formulated with rahua, a tree nut oil harvested in the Amazon, which promises to help heal and banish even the worst split ends. It gives you enviably silky strands without any greasy residue.
6. RMS Beauty
Peach Luminizer, $48,
Sephora.
This creamy highlighter uses the same light-reflecting tech as the brand’s incredible cult favourite Living Luminizer, but in a delicious apricot bronze hue that flatters most skin tones.
7. Odacité
All-Embracing Serum, $117,
The Detox Market.
If you’re craving hydration, consider this watermelon seed oil and hibiscus- infused serum. With even a light application, your skin is left wonderfully plumped and moisturized, and more soothed than after a day at the spa.
8. Kjaer Weis
Cream Eye Shadow, $66,
The Detox Market.
Housed in a beautiful luxe metal case, these cream shadows blend seamlessly onto your eyelids and deliver a rich colour payoff that lasts longer than a Netflix marathon.
9. Kaia Naturals
The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo, $32,
Socialite Beauty.
Available in two shades (brunette and blond), this aerosol-free dry shampoo uses rice starch to absorb oil, sweat and odour from your mane.
10. Ilia
Color Block Lipstick, $36,
Sephora.
With lip-loving mango seed butter and apricot oil, this 12-shade collection offers four times more pigment than any of the brand’s previous formulas.
11. Biossance
Squalane + Glycolic 6 Renewal Facial, $85,
Sephora.
Full of glycolic, lactic, malic and tartaric acids, this exfoliating mask gently refines skin for a clear, radiant visage in three minutes — faster than it takes to prepare breakfast.
12. Best Masks 13. The Body Shop
Mediterranean Instant Soothing Mask, $28,
The Body Shop.
Sensitive skin can rest easy with this calming mask, as its probiotic-rich blend soothes easily irritated skin.
14. Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask, $5,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Ideal for winter-parched faces, this seaweed-derived sheet is packed with hydrating essences.
15. Dermalogica
Rapid Reveal Peel, $114,
Dermalogica.
This high-strength exfoliant, sold in packs of 10, kick-starts renewal for younger-looking, radiant skin in less than seven minutes.
16. Alya Skin
Pink Clay Mask, $66,
Showcase Beauty.
A combination of Australian pink clay, aloe vera, witch hazel and pomegranate extract help blast away any breakouts.
17. Best Mascara 18. YSL
Mascara Volume et Faux Cils The Curler, $40,
YSL.
This luxurious mascara may be pricey, but it does the impossible: The advanced curved brush and lash-lifting formula lets you permanently ditch your curler. It’s all you need to create a runway-ready, eye-framing fringe.
19. Smashbox
Super Fan Mascara, $24,
Smashbox.
This impressive lengthening mascara impressed us with a vegan-friendly formula, 12-hour wear and absolutely zero clumps. It’s the dream solution: Your lashes look great and remain buoyant all day long.
20. Chanel
Le Volume Révolution Mascara, $45,
The Bay.
The combination of a 3D-printed honeycomb-structured brush and vitamin-loaded formula creates mega definition and volume.
21. Pixi Beauty
LashLift 188 Double Brush Mascara, $26,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
This unique mascara has a two-in-one wand that gives you two brushes: a larger brush for volume and a smaller, more precise brush that lets you coat every lash — even the itty-bitty, hard-to-reach ones.
22. Nars
Climax Mascara, $30,
Sephora.
The whipped formula of this extraordinary mascara allows you to brush on layer after layer of lash-boosting goodness without weighing down your fringe with that which we dread most: stiff clumps.
23. CoverGirl
Exhibitionist Mascara, $14,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
The wire bristles on its mascara brush help evenly coat every lash with a flake-and smudge-proof volumizing formula.
24. Glossier
Lash Slick Film Form Mascara, $20,
Glossier.
We found a lashes-but-better formula that gives you everything you want in a mascara: great lift, curl and definition, and terrific length.
25. BareMinerals
Lashtopia Mega Volume Mascara, $25,
Sephora.
Thanks to a special nourishing mineral-based formula that conditions your fringe from root to tip, this mascara gives your lashes a dramatic, fanned-out effect.
26. Best Hair Care 27. Schwarzkopf Professional
BC Bonacure Hyaluronic Moisture Kick BB Hydra Pearl, $30,
Matt and Max.
Combining two hydrating heavyweights — glycerin and hyaluronic acid — this lightweight leave-in conditions and protects hair from heat damage while rebalancing your mane’s moisture levels.
28. Phyto Paris
Phyto RE30, $59,
Phyto.
Harnessing the power of the RE30 peptide, this spray helps re-pigment graying strands from the inside out. It hits the restart button by activating the melanin production in your scalp to naturally colour your hair. Spritz on the lightweight formula once a day and, after three months, you’ll see a 30 per cent reduction in greys.
29. Pantene Pro-V
Blends Micellar Shampoo Gentle Cleansing Water, $10,
Well.ca.
This shampoo contains
micellar water — tiny micelle molecules suspended in water that attract dirt and grime — to leave your hair clean and silky smooth without stripping away any natural oils. 30. Kérastase
Serum Extentioniste Masque, $65,
Kérastase.
Created specifically for slow-growing, damaged hair, this mask contains creatine, ceramides and maleic acid, which penetrate your mane to strengthen hair and seal cuticles from roots to ends, boosting growth.
31. LUS
Love Ur Curls All-in-One Curly, $25,
LUS.
Containing shea butter, and moringa and castor oils, this styler is a one-stop shop for unruly curls. Applied to wet hair, it provides definition, hydration and hold for a smooth and manageable mane.
32. Love Beauty and Planet
Sustainable Hairspray, $12,
London Drugs.
Developed with a unique pressurized dispensing system, this hairspray uses air rather than traditional aerosol propellants to deliver its formula, reducing your carbon footprint while still producing enviably smooth strands.
33. Herbal Essences
Bio:Renew Detox Black Charcoal Shampoo, $10,
Well.ca.
Black charcoal has popped up everywhere, from skincare to lemonade, and has now found its way to haircare. Known for its natural purification properties, charcoal is infused into this formula, which works to gently lift dirt and oil from strands without damaging hair.
34. Design.Me
Quickie.Me Dry Shampoo Foam, $22,
Design.Me.
Putting a twist on classic dry shampoo is this innovative cleansing foam that whisks away dirt, oil and product buildup without leaving any residue or stickiness behind.
35. Alterna
Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Leave-In Overnight Serum, $48,
Sephora.
When applied to dry hair before hitting the hay and rinsed out in the a.m., this leave-in serum works its magic while you sleep to restore hydration and repair weakened strands.
36. Best New Fragrance 37. Dior
Joy Eau de Parfum, $119/50 mL,
The Bay.
The exciting new fragrance from Dior (the first in 20 years) has a lush oral and woody scent, with mandarin and sandalwood notes.
38. Calvin Klein
Women Eau de Parfum, $92/50 mL,
The Bay.
The eye-catching bottle design of this unique eau is as memorable as its arresting floral notes of eucalyptus and orange blossom.
39. Atelier Cologne
Musc Impérial Pure Perfume, $190/100 mL,
Sephora.
This sophisticated unisex scent balances smoky notes of leather with fresh clary sage and bergamot.
40. Best Foundations 41. NYX Professional
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Full Coverage Foundation, $18,
NYX.
If you have oily skin, you will love this 45-shade waterproof foundation that works to control shine with a matte finish, keeping you looking picture-perfect for up to 24 hours.
42. Benefit
Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, $38,
Nordstrom.
You’ll be impressed by this lightweight (and cutely packaged) foundation, which blurs imperfections and evens out your skin tone. It provides light to medium buildable coverage in a finish that looks just like your skin — but better.
43. Chanel
Vitalumière Glow Luminous Touch Foundation, $70,
The Bay.
Even out your skin tone with this cushion foundation containing colour-correcting pigments. Its lightweight formula melts into your skin for a naturally radiant complexion.
44. It Cosmetics
CC+ Poreless Finish Full Coverage Cream SPF 40, $49.
It Cosmetics.
This matte formula covers everything from dark spots to redness while giving your skin a healthy dose of anti-aging antioxidants and all- purpose sun protection.
45. Dr. Hauschka
Dr. Hauschka Make-up
Foundation, $49,
Well.ca.
This all-natural foundation contains mineral pigments and nourishing macadamia and coconut oils, which leave your skin with light coverage and a healthy glow.
46. M.A.C
Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, $35,
M.A.C.
This much-loved long-wear foundation recently expanded its colour roster to include a stupendous range of 63 shades. It still blends like a dream, provides medium to full coverage and is one of the best options for controlling unwanted shine.
47. CoverGirl
TruBlend Matte Made Foundation, $13,
Amazon.ca.
Available in 40 lovely shades, this budget-friendly foundation is one of our favourite drugstore beauty counter discoveries. It stays in place for up to 12 hours while providing comfortable and exible coverage.
48. Revlon
ColorStay Full Cover Foundation, $21,
Walmart.
Formulated with up to 24 hours of full-coverage wear and a built-in primer, this foundation provides a flawless matte finish. Even better: It does all that without weighing down your skin.
49. Best Concealer 50. Sisley-Paris
Stylo Lumière Radiance Booster Highlighter Pen, $80,
Holt Renfrew.
With its super-soft cushion applicator and luminous light-re ecting pigments, this highlighter pen smooths out wrinkles and ne lines without skimping on coverage.
51. Charlotte Tilbury
Magic Away Liquid Concealer, $38,
Sephora.
Living up to its name, this magic wand brightens dark circles and covers blemishes with an illuminating, airbrush-like perfect finish.
52. Too Faced
Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer, $36,
Sephora.
This multi-use full-coverage concealer can be used to highlight, contour and conceal any imperfections. Choose from 20 shades for cake-free, natural-looking skin.
53. Best Eyeliner 54. Shiseido
Kajal InkArtist Liner, $34,
The Bay.
This triple-threat kajal liner can be used as an eyeliner, an eyeshadow and a brow liner. The creamy long-wear formula blends easily and comes in 10 shades.
55. Clarins
4-Colour All-in-One Pen, $35,
Clarins.
Putting a school-supplies spin on makeup, this four-in-one click pen houses black, navy blue and forest green pencil liners and a neutral pink lip liner.
56. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $25,
Sephora.
Drenched in super-saturated pigments, this liquid pen liner has a exible tip that allows you to draw on a thin lash line or a dramatic cat’s eye with ease.
57. Kat Von D
Lash Liner Liquid Inner Eyeliner, $25,
Sephora.
The first of its kind, this liquid liner was designed specifically to be used on your waterline. Line your upper and lower lashes, let it set for 15 seconds and go about your business.
58. Best Drugstore Beauty 59. Wet n Wild
MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, $7,
Walmart.
Quickly garnering a dedicated fanbase, this velvety powder highlighter gives skin a dewy, lit-from-within glow in just one swipe.
60. Hard Candy
Stroke of Gorgeous Long Wear Eyeliner Pencil, $6,
Walmart.
If you want bold, long-wearing liner, look no further than this surprisingly easy-to-use pencil. It goes on creamy to allow for blending, and then dries for colour that won’t budge.
61. Sally Hansen
Complete Salon Manicure Nail + Cuticle Serum, $12,
London Drugs.
Strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles with this serum that won’t leave an oily mess behind. Apply the quick-dry formula as often as needed to freshen up your manicure.
62. Kiss NY Professional
Wooden Pencil Lip Liner, $5,
London Drugs.
Pair this richly pigmented liner with your fave lipstick for a long-wearing boost, or wear it on its own for a bold matte pout.
63. Rimmel London
Wonder Swipe 2-in-1 Liner to Shadow, $9,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Smudge it onto your lids or use the thin- tipped brush to create a graphic eyeliner look — either way, this two-in-one gives your eyes a sparkling metallic glow.
64. Nude by Nature
Natural Illusion Eyeshadow Trio, $25,
Nude by Nature.
This trio of pigmented eyeshadows delivers smooth, easy-to-blend colour in three flattering shades. Use the double-ended application brush to create a variety of eye looks.
65. Maybelline New York
TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen Makeup, $15,
Maybelline.
With its innovative multi-pronged tip, this precise pen allows you to draw in small, hairlike strokes to give your brows a micro-bladed look without the commitment.
66. Essence
Volume Stylist Mascara, $6,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
A formula enriched with lengthening fibres and a small, easy-to-manoeuvre brush, let this versatile mascara plump up lashes for a full, fanlike fringe.
67. L’Oréal Paris
UnbelievaBrow Tint, $23,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Smudge-, transfer-and waterproof, this tinted gel seals pigment on brow hairs, leaving your arches filled, defined and shaped for up to three days.
68. Joe Fresh
Blush Stick, $10,
Joe Fresh.
This compact blush stick makes on-the-go touch-ups incredibly easy, thanks to a buildable formula that blends easily onto your cheeks and a stupendously long-wearing powder finish.
69. Annabelle
Edge Lipstick, $10,
Walmart.
Have trouble getting a crisp line when applying lipstick? Try this diamond-shaped bullet that gives you a smooth, clean-edged look in a creamy, hydrating formula.
70. Best Cleansers 71. Rodial
Dragon’s Blood Micellar Cleansing Water, $45,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Let the dragon’s blood (the sap from the sangre de grado tree) and hyaluronic acid in this no-rinse cleansing water work to remove any dirt and grime buildup to leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed.
72. Omorovicza
Cashmere Cleanser, $99,
Nordstrom.
The name of this rich, creamy cleanser says it all. A luxurious combination of calendula extract, shea butter and apricot kernel oil help create an ultra-luxe formula that leaves your skin plump and clean, not feeling stripped.
73. Lise Watier
Deep Cleansing Oil, $35,
The Bay.
Combining sweet almond, avocado, coconut and macadamia oils, this double-duty cleansing oil also removes stubborn long-wear makeup, like waterproof mascara and liquid lipstick.
74. Goop
Luminous Melting Cleanser, $125,
The Detox Market.
With a hefty price tag, this balm is a definite splurge, but the primarily organic formula leaves your skin feeling like a million bucks, thanks to its all-star roster of nourishing ingredients like shea and cocoa seed butters.
75. Dr. Roebuck’s
Byron 2-in-1 Mask + Scrub, $38,
Dr. Roebuck’s.
A cleanser and a mask, this exfoliating scrub contains biodegradable eco-beads to target clogged pores, and peppermint and grapefruit extracts to hit the restart button on your skin.
76. Bioré
Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam, $10,
Well.ca.
Humble baking soda — the star ingredient in this remarkable daily foaming cleanser — works to gently exfoliate skin, while a dose of salicylic acid helps penetrate and clean pores, preventing blemishes.
77. Aveeno
Ultra-Calming Hydrating Gel Cleanser, $11,
Walmart.
Sensitive skin tends to steer clear of gel cleansers. But, thanks to feverfew and oat extracts, this face wash flips the script on drying formulas and offers a hydrating gel cleanser that boosts your skin’s hydration levels.
78. Beautycounter
Countermatch Pure Calm Cleansing Milk, $42,
Beautycounter.
The conditioning formula of this gentle vegan and gluten-free cleansing milk won’t disturb your skin’s moisture barrier, plus it doesn’t contain harsh irritants like fragrance and sulphates.
79. Best Canadian Beauty 80. Veriphy
Self Absorbed Facial Moisturizer, $85,
Veriphy.
Building on research from the University of Guelph, this moisturizer harnesses the power of phytoglycogen, an anti-aging powerhouse ingredient extracted from plants that leaves your skin even-toned and radiant.
81. Nudestix
Rock n’ Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink, $28,
Nudestix.
The latest innovation from this Toronto-based makeup brand puts a twist on the classic eyeliner. With its foolproof rollerball-style applicator, this liner makes it a cinch to create any look — even a fine-tipped cat’s eye.
82. Jouviance
SkinGlowFX, $50,
Jouviance.
The Quebec brand’s skin-blurring primer camouflages large pores and illuminates skin. Pair this cream with your go-to foundation or wear it on its own for a smooth, Filter-like Finish.
83. Graydon
Fullmoon Serum, $87,
Graydon.
This blue-tinged serum corrects and protects your skin from environmental damage using vitamin C, moringa extract, retinol and botanical collagen.
84. Céla
Seed to Skin Scrub, $42,
Céla.
This rich body scrub contains Abyssinian oil and shea butter for hydration, plus essential oils like cedarwood to buff your skin to baby-soft perfection with an amazing sensory experience.
85. Flawless in Fifteen
Modern Marilyn Face Palette, $38,
The Bay.
Founder Brittny Skylar Robins recently expanded her brand’s offerings to include makeup. One of our favourite pieces is this all-in-one face palette that lets you highlight and expertly contour your features.
86. Bite Beauty
French Press Lip Gloss, $26,
Sephora.
Made with good-for-you organic ingredients, this collection of six coffee-inspired lip glosses is the perfect pick-me-up to pair with your morning brew.
87. Consonant Skincare
Natural Foaming Face Wash, $22,
Well.ca.
This 100 percent natural face wash is gentle yet effective, won’t dry out your skin and works well with all skin types, from blemish-prone to dry and dehydrated.
88. Best Anti-Aging Skincare 89. Vichy Laboratoires
Liftactiv Collagen Specialist, $63,
Vichy.
This fast-absorbing everyday moisturizer is packed with buzzy ingredients, like peptides and vitamin C, that promise to stimulate collagen production, increase cell turnover and brighten dark spots — in short, this one little pot does it all.
90. SkinCeuticals
Discoloration Defense, $125,
SkinCeuticals.
This serum contains tranexamic acid. Usually used to treat blood clots, it also helps minimize skin discolouration and improve overall skin clarity.
91. Ole Henriksen
Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème, $66,
Sephora.
The key ingredient in this night cream — bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative — is an anti-aging powerhouse and the answer for anyone with sensitive skin who is left red and irritated after dabbling with retinol. The lightweight formula targets fine lines and dark spots while increasing elasticity.
92. Olay
Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer, $41,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
This light-as-air cream formula packs a serious moisturizing, anti-aging punch. Each application is said to hold and release 1,000 times its weight in hydration and absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling sticky.
93. Marcelle
NewAge UpLift Day Cream, $34,
The Bay.
Containing four types of hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin at different levels, this day cream captures water on the surface of the skin for an instant plumping effect while providing long-lasting hydration and radiance.
94. L’Oréal Paris
Revitalift Triple Power LZR 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $39,
L’Oreal.
Ideal for dry, thirsty skin, this serum contains pure hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into your skin and restore plumpness in dehydration lines and wrinkles.
95. AlumierMD
EverActive C&E, $179,
Alumier.
Vitamin C is known for its skin-brightening effects. This unique packaging consists of three small bottles that become activated by adding vitamin C powder, extending the potency of its antioxidizing magic.
96. Elizabeth Arden
Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, $106/ 60 capsules,
The Bay.
Each capsule contains a powerful blend of retinol (which boosts your skin’s natural collagen levels) and ceramides (which reinforce your moisture barrier). Together they’re a match made in anti-aging heaven.
97. Biologique Recherche
Masque PIGM 400, $189/pkg of 4,
One2One.
Signs of tiredness and fatigue in your skin are whisked away after a single sitting with this antioxidant-rich sheet mask. Pop it on before a big event to brighten, tighten and even out your complexion.
98. Avène
A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defense Serum, $50,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Every drop of this pollution-fighting serum contains time-released vitamins C and E, which are said to defend your skin against free radicals caused by environmental aggressors.
99. Best Eye Creams 100. Teaology
White Tea Miracle Eye Mask, $5,
Shoppers Drug Mart.
Packed with white tea, hyaluronic acid and soothing camomile, this single-use eye mask depuffs and smooths under your eyes in a speedy five minutes.
101. Philosophy
Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix, $72,
Sephora.
The rounded applicator on this multi-tasking eye cream hugs the delicate skin under your eyes to deposit the perfect amount.
102. Fresh
Black Tea Eye Serum, $96,
Sephora.
This supercharged serum firms and strengthens the skin around your eyes, smoothing out fine lines and helping you look well rested — even when you’re anything but.
103. Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, $80,
The Bay.
This eye cream helps fight signs of aging caused by lack of sleep, UV rays, pollution and blue-light damage from computers and phones.
