The Absolute Best Skincare, Hair & Makeup Products: The 2019 Beauty List

These groundbreaking lipsticks, lotions and potions get results — on any budget. Introducing this year’s best beauty buys.

With each passing year comes hundreds (nay, thousands) of new beauty launches that promise to fix all of your hair, makeup and skincare woes. If that’s a little overwhelming and you’re not sure where to even begin, we get it. So we did the grunt work and sifted through all the new mascara, foundation, lipstick, hairspray, face masks and more to find the very best beauty products to match any budget — starting as low as the price of your favourite Starbucks order.

Whether you’re in the market for an innovative acne-fighter, a brand-new signature scent, a worth-the-splurge eye cream, a natural alternative to your liquid eyeliner, or a styling foam that’ll keep your hair frizz-free, we’ve got you seriously covered.

Scroll through the slides below for our picks for the top beauty products on the market right now — and get ready to fall in love with a new favourite (or even change up your whole routine).

Best Natural Beauty
The best natural beauty
The best masks
The best mascara
The best hair care
The best new fragrance
The best foundations
The best concealer
The best eyeliner
The best drugstore beauty
The best cleansers
The best Canadian beauty
The best anti-aging skincare
The best eye creams
