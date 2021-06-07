FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine & Châtelaine come together for first joint The Beauty Awards

For the first time ever, Canada’s most iconic brands; FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine and Châtelaine are coming together to launch ‘THE BEAUTY AWARDS’ making it the largest beauty awards program in Canada. The Beauty Awards will have gender-free categories, include products for all hair textures, skin types and needs, and have a diverse lineup of judges.

The winners of The Beauty Awards will be featured in FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine and Châtelaine print and digital and for one year on The Beauty Awards digital beauty hub.

All beauty brands are invited to register their products for consideration in this year’s Beauty Awards on thebeautyawards.awardsplatform.com.

Early Bird submission deadline: June 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Late submission deadline: August 20, 2021

Please note that in order to participate, we will require the following:

Ten (10) full-sized samples of each product submitted

Submission fee of $500 CAD per product entry ($300 CAD for early-bird submission)

High-resolution photos of the product (to be uploaded)

Pricing information and availability

The Beauty Awards Categories:

Cosmetics

Lip Gloss

Eyeshadow

Foundation

Mascara

Brow Styling Product

Concealer

Lipstick

Blush

Makeup Remover

Eyeliner

Highlighter

Bronzer/Contour

Primer

Setting Spray

False Eyelashes

Best Green Beauty

Skin Care

Lip Balm

Cleanser for Oily Skin

Cleanser for Dry Skin

Cleanser for Combination Skin

Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Moisturizer for Combination Skin

Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Acne-targeting Treatment

Exfoliator

Face Serum for Dry Skin

Face Serum for Oily and Acne Prone Skin

Face Serum for Sensitive Skin

Face Oil

Face Mask

Eye Cream

Wrinkle Treatment

Overnight Treatment

Face SPF

Best Clean Skin Care

Day Cream

Lip Treatment/Scrub

Treatment for Dark Spots

Hair & Nail Care

Best Volumizing Shampoo

Best Shampoo for Curly Hair (all curl types)

Colour Revitalizing Shampoo

Best Volumizing Conditioner

Best Conditioner for Curly Hair (all curl types)

Colour Revitalizing Conditioner

At-Home Hair Colour

Best Curl Styling Product

Dry Shampoo

Hair Oil

Heat Protectant

Texture Spray

Blowout Spray or Cream

Hair Gel/Pomade/Wax (for shorter hair)

Hair Treatment

Hairspray

Beard Care Product

Nail Product

Thinning hair/hair loss product

Grey Hair Treatment

Best Clean Hair & Nail

Bath & Body

Self-tanner

Deodorant

Body Wash

Hand Cream

Body Cream

Body Scrub

Sunscreen

Razor

Shave Cream

Bath Product

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Soap

Bath Bomb

Bath Soaks/Bubble Bath

Best Clean Bath & Body

Fragrance

Best Fragrance

Fragrance Diffuser

Candle

Body Spray

Tools, Tech & Accessories

Innovative hair styling tool

Skin Care Tool

Beauty App

Makeup Brushes & Applicators

Most Sustainable Packaging

Makeup Brush Set

Brush/Sponge Cleaner

Teeth Whitening Product

Cosmetics Bag/Holder

Hair Brushes & Combs

Hair Accessories

MARKETING EXPOSURE

Print: The winning products will be photographed and featured in The Beauty Awards special issue publication, placed in FASHION, Chatelaine and Châtelaine Spring 2022.

Logo Usage: Winners of The Beauty Awards will be able to purchase the license to use The Beauty Awards winner’s seal for their in-store promotional material, websites and social media accounts.

Web: The winning products will be announced and featured online at TheBeautyAwards.ca (Coming soon!) fashionmagazine.com, chatelaine.com and fr.chatelaine.com in Spring 2022. The awards winners will be featured prominently on TheBeautyAwards.ca for one year.

Social Media: The winners of The Beauty Awards Awards will be promoted on FASHION, Châtelaine, and Chatelaine’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) reaching our social media audience of 3.8 million.

Winners will also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive co-branded opportunities online, through social media and as part of the print publication.

For any questions please contact Angie Kovacs at angie.kovacs@stjoseph.com.