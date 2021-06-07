FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine & Châtelaine come together for first joint The Beauty Awards

For the first time ever, Canada’s most iconic brands; FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine and Châtelaine are coming together to launch ‘THE BEAUTY AWARDS’ making it the largest beauty awards program in Canada. The Beauty Awards will have gender-free categories, include products for all hair textures, skin types and needs, and have a diverse lineup of judges.
The winners of The Beauty Awards will be featured in FASHION Magazine, Chatelaine and Châtelaine print and digital and for one year on The Beauty Awards digital beauty hub.
All beauty brands are invited to register their products for consideration in this year’s Beauty Awards on thebeautyawards.awardsplatform.com.
Early Bird submission deadline: June 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Late submission deadline: August 20, 2021
Please note that in order to participate, we will require the following:
- Ten (10) full-sized samples of each product submitted
- Submission fee of $500 CAD per product entry ($300 CAD for early-bird submission)
- High-resolution photos of the product (to be uploaded)
- Pricing information and availability
The Beauty Awards Categories:
Cosmetics
- Lip Gloss
- Eyeshadow
- Foundation
- Mascara
- Brow Styling Product
- Concealer
- Lipstick
- Blush
- Makeup Remover
- Eyeliner
- Highlighter
- Bronzer/Contour
- Primer
- Setting Spray
- False Eyelashes
- Best Green Beauty
Skin Care
- Lip Balm
- Cleanser for Oily Skin
- Cleanser for Dry Skin
- Cleanser for Combination Skin
- Moisturizer for Oily Skin
- Moisturizer for Combination Skin
- Moisturizer for Dry Skin
- Acne-targeting Treatment
- Exfoliator
- Face Serum for Dry Skin
- Face Serum for Oily and Acne Prone Skin
- Face Serum for Sensitive Skin
- Face Oil
- Face Mask
- Eye Cream
- Wrinkle Treatment
- Overnight Treatment
- Face SPF
- Best Clean Skin Care
- Day Cream
- Lip Treatment/Scrub
- Treatment for Dark Spots
Hair & Nail Care
- Best Volumizing Shampoo
- Best Shampoo for Curly Hair (all curl types)
- Colour Revitalizing Shampoo
- Best Volumizing Conditioner
- Best Conditioner for Curly Hair (all curl types)
- Colour Revitalizing Conditioner
- At-Home Hair Colour
- Best Curl Styling Product
- Dry Shampoo
- Hair Oil
- Heat Protectant
- Texture Spray
- Blowout Spray or Cream
- Hair Gel/Pomade/Wax (for shorter hair)
- Hair Treatment
- Hairspray
- Beard Care Product
- Nail Product
- Thinning hair/hair loss product
- Grey Hair Treatment
- Best Clean Hair & Nail
Bath & Body
- Self-tanner
- Deodorant
- Body Wash
- Hand Cream
- Body Cream
- Body Scrub
- Sunscreen
- Razor
- Shave Cream
- Bath Product
- Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Soap
- Bath Bomb
- Bath Soaks/Bubble Bath
- Best Clean Bath & Body
Fragrance
- Best Fragrance
- Fragrance Diffuser
- Candle
- Body Spray
Tools, Tech & Accessories
- Innovative hair styling tool
- Skin Care Tool
- Beauty App
- Makeup Brushes & Applicators
- Most Sustainable Packaging
- Makeup Brush Set
- Brush/Sponge Cleaner
- Teeth Whitening Product
- Cosmetics Bag/Holder
- Hair Brushes & Combs
- Hair Accessories
MARKETING EXPOSURE
Print: The winning products will be photographed and featured in The Beauty Awards special issue publication, placed in FASHION, Chatelaine and Châtelaine Spring 2022.
Logo Usage: Winners of The Beauty Awards will be able to purchase the license to use The Beauty Awards winner’s seal for their in-store promotional material, websites and social media accounts.
Web: The winning products will be announced and featured online at TheBeautyAwards.ca (Coming soon!) fashionmagazine.com, chatelaine.com and fr.chatelaine.com in Spring 2022. The awards winners will be featured prominently on TheBeautyAwards.ca for one year.
Social Media: The winners of The Beauty Awards Awards will be promoted on FASHION, Châtelaine, and Chatelaine’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) reaching our social media audience of 3.8 million.
Winners will also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive co-branded opportunities online, through social media and as part of the print publication.
For any questions please contact Angie Kovacs at angie.kovacs@stjoseph.com.