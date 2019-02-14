5 Beauty Steals From Sephora’s Sale

We raided Sephora’s sale section for some new beauty products to work into our routines. Here are 5 amazing items from Sephora that you and your bank account will love.

Hair care set

This amazing hair care set (valued at $263) comes with a hair straightening brush, anti-humidity spray, dry shampoo, and more. Their sale page also has the hair straightening brush on its own for the same price, so technically all the extra goodies are free! $132 (From $165), Sephora.

Setting spray

Save 50 percent off the original price with this Milk Makeup blur setting spray. The spray gives your skin a matte appearance and blurs imperfections, all while setting your makeup at the end of your routine. $17 (From $34), Sephora.

Cleansing balm

Use this Sephora Collection cleansing oil-in-balm as a replacement for your makeup remover. It’s perfect for dry skin as the balm removes your makeup without stripping your skin of its natural oils. $15 (From $23), Sephora.

Skincare kit

Grab this Boscia skincare kit, which includes a cleansing oil, a moisturizer, an anti-oxidant mask, valued at $77 for only $39 (From $51), Sephora.

Blush

Save $26 on this pink Too Faced “Peach My Cheeks” melting powder blush. It is said to keep your skin moisturized and hydrated and can also be used as a lip colour. $12 (From $38), Sephora.