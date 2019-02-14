Beauty

5 Beauty Steals From Sephora’s Sale

An awesome Amika hair straightening brush and hair care set, a Milk Makeup blur setting spray, and more great beauty products from Sephora that are on sale now.

We raided Sephora’s sale section for some new beauty products to work into our routines. Here are 5 amazing items from Sephora that you and your bank account will love.

Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection hair care set from Sephora

Hair care set
This amazing hair care set (valued at $263) comes with a hair straightening brush, anti-humidity spray, dry shampoo, and more. Their sale page also has the hair straightening brush on its own for the same price, so technically all the extra goodies are free! $132 (From $165), Sephora.

Blur setting spray by Milk Makeup from Sephora

Setting spray
Save 50 percent off the original price with this Milk Makeup blur setting spray. The spray gives your skin a matte appearance and blurs imperfections, all while setting your makeup at the end of your routine. $17 (From $34), Sephora.

Sephora Collection cleansing oil-in-balm from Sephora

Cleansing balm
Use this Sephora Collection cleansing oil-in-balm as a replacement for your makeup remover. It’s perfect for dry skin as the balm removes your makeup without stripping your skin of its natural oils. $15 (From $23), Sephora.

Boscia skin care kit from Sephora

Skincare kit
Grab this Boscia skincare kit, which includes a cleansing oil, a moisturizer, an anti-oxidant mask, valued at $77 for only $39 (From $51), Sephora.

Peach my cheeks Too Faced Blush from Sephora

Blush
Save $26 on this pink Too Faced “Peach My Cheeks” melting powder blush. It is said to keep your skin moisturized and hydrated and can also be used as a lip colour. $12 (From $38), Sephora.
