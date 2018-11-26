This Is The Year’s Most Flattering Makeup Trend

Rose gold makeup has been popping up on red carpets and runways throughout the fall season and it’s easy to see why. The hue is super flattering and offers a new take on beauty that gives you a hint of tint without looking too made up. If you want to take the trend for a spin this holiday season, follow along with these expert tips to get glitzy.

One Shade Suits All

Reason number one why we can’t get enough of rose gold: it looks great on all skin tones. “Rose gold doesn’t fit in a warm or cool box, so anyone can find a shade that works for their skin tone,” says Toronto makeup artist Amy Harper. “A rose gold blush on a fair skin tone is stunning, as is a rosy highlight on a darker skin tone.”

Switch it Up

Good news: There’s no right or wrong way to wear the rosy hue. Try swapping out your black eyeliner for rose gold. Reach for an easy-to-blend pencil or a fine-tipped liquid to paint on a precise cat eye for a dash of sparkle.

Prep Step

The key to having your rose gold look go the distance is careful skin preparation. After cleansing and hydrating, Amy Harper recommends applying a primer suited to your skin type before your makeup and having a lightweight translucent powder on hand to control shine. Finish by spritzing with a setting spray, and you’re all set.