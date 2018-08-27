The Best-Selling Red Lipsticks at Shoppers Drug Mart Across Canada

There’s a reason why red lipstick is a go-to item for most Hollywood starlets, past and present: A single swipe from a bold red lippie ups the glam factor in any look. To celebrate this must-have beauty product, we asked Shoppers Drug Mart to share some of their bestselling red lipsticks across Canada.

Atlantic Region: CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat in Ever Red-dy, $12

This liquid formula provides 16-hour wear colour, plus comes with a clear gloss to layer overtop for a hydrating boost that won’t cause bleeding or feathering.

Central Canada: Smashbox be Legendary Cream Lipstick in Red Rage, $25

Containing shea butter and vitamins C and E, this moisture-rich lippie glides on for long-wearing saturated colour that stays put.

The Prairies: Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in EZ, $22

Packed with high-impact pigment, this creamy lipstick gives you eye-popping colour, without leaving your lips feeling dry.

West Coast: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso, $29



One of the original liquid lipsticks to hit beauty shelves, this full coverage formula gives your pout 6-plus hours of weightless, transfer-free colour.

Territories: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Color in Are You Red-dy, $10

This drugstore tube has garnered a cult following and with its gorgeous, long-wearing colour it’s easy to see why.