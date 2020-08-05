25 Makeup Brands With Inclusive Foundation Shade Ranges For Dark Skin

When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017—debuting the now-cult Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in a whopping 40 shades out of the gate and later increasing the range to 50—other brands took note. Since then, there’s been a much-needed uptick in the number of foundation lines with extensive shade ranges hitting the market.

While there’s a lot more work to be done to ensure that the beauty industry caters to the needs of people of colour—especially when it comes to its Black customers—there are now great options available at every price point. Here, we’ve rounded up makeup brands that offer inclusive foundation shade ranges to suit every skin tone—including one that’s just $7.