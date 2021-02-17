How To Embrace The Low-Maintenance, Natural Eyebrow Look

Has a year without regular wax sessions left your brows looking a little…overgrown? There’s no better time to embrace the undone, natural eyebrow look. And let’s be honest—after years spent carefully shaping and maintaining ultra-defined “Instagram” brows, we’re more than ready to embrace a relaxed approach to grooming.

The best part? It’s completely foolproof—all you need is patience and brow gel. We tapped makeup artist Aniya Nandy for her tips on how to nail the unplucked brow trend for the ultimate low-maintenance arches.

1. Put down the tweezers

“A full brow is very youthful,” says Nandy. All you need is a little patience to let your arches grow out. “You have to be disciplined, because it takes time,” she says, noting that tweezing the area between the brows keeps things looking natural but polished.

2. Fill in the blanks

To add some oomph to your brows, lightly fill in sparse areas with a pencil. Nandy recommends starting at the arch to define the shape before moving toward the tail, always using small strokes. “Brows look more natural when the head isn’t too dense.”

3. Swipe up

“Always brush upward through your brows [with a spoolie] to fluff them up,” says Nandy. As a final touch, use a brow gel or wax to make them appear fuller and hold hairs in place; if you want to darken your brows—or cover up stray greys—opt for a tinted formula.

Ready to ditch the tweezers? These 5 easy-to-use brow stylers will keep your arches looking sharp.

NYX Cosmetics

Tame unruly brows and set your style with this clear strong-hold gel.

The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler, $10, nyxcosmetics.ca

L’Oréal Paris

A fine tip makes creating hair-like strokes a breeze.

Brow Definer by Brow Stylist, $13, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Patrick Ta

Comb this tinted wax up through your brows using a spoolie to achieve a natural feathered effect.

Major Brow Shaping Wax, $29, sephora.ca

Benefit Cosmetics

Available in 10 shades to match every brow, this tinted gel is packed with microfibres that give the illusion of fuller arches in just one swipe.

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $32, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Maybelline

Perfect for thicker brows, this foolproof pencil boasts a whopping 36-hour wear time and comes with a handy spoolie.

Tattoo Studio Brow Pencil, $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca