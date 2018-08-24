Bronzers, Highlighters, Facial Self Tanners And More Easy Ways To Extend Your Summer Glow

1. Use a Bronzer

Bronzer is another, and more temporary, glow getter. Look for formulas without too much shimmer for a more natural finish on the skin, like this one from Chanel. It has a cream-to-powder texture so it blends easily — but will stay put all day long. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour, $68, thebay.com

2. Clinique

Create a recipe for glowing skin with this gel. Add a bit into your foundation to warm up your skin for a healthy, radiant complexion. Sun-Kissed Face Gelee Complexion Multitasker, $33, clinique.ca

3. RMS Beauty

Containing Buriti oil — which is derived from Brazil’s moriche palm tree and is rich in vitamin A — this sheer cream bronzer can be applied to the high points of the face to give your skin a fresh-from-vacation radiance. Buriti Bronzer, $35, thedetoxmarket.ca

4. Try a Self-Tanner

Self-tanner is one of the most effective ways to extend your summer glow. Thankfully, self tanners have come a long way from the orange pastes of the past. Now there are innovative formulas created specifically for the face, like these towelettes from Dr. Dennis Gross, which provide you with foolproof, customizable colour. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face, $49, sephora.com

5. Clarins

Add a few drops of this tanning serum to your daily moisturizer or sunscreen to build up a subtle glow. Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster Made-to-Meaure Self Tan, $32, clarins.ca

6. James Read

Apply this lightweight treatment at night and wake up to a natural golden glow in the a.m. Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Tan Face, $44, eskincarestore.com

7. Swipe on Some Highlighter

Adding a highlighter to your makeup routine is the easiest way to recreate that lit-from-within glow that skin always has during the summer. Sweep one (or all three) of these shades from Charlotte Tilbury’s Bar of Gold Palette onto your cheekbones, brow bones, nose and eyes for a natural glow that has just the right amount of shimmer to make it look like you’ve stepped straight off the beach. Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Palette, $75, charlottetilbury.com

8. Sephora Collection

Micro pearl pigments give this liquid highlighter a luminous finish which looks great on bare skin or with makeup. Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter, $18, sephora.com

9. Bare Minerals

Use this baked bronzer and highlighter trio dry for a natural look or wet for all out glam. Crystalline Glow Bronzer & Highlighter Palette, $42, sephora.com

10. Get Spritzing

Mists have gone from water you spritz on in a heat wave to multitaskers that have earned a valid spot in your beauty routine. This clear mist from St. Tropez smells divine (thanks to fresh green mandarin water), hydrates your skin and slowly develops over four to eight hours to give you a streak-free natural tan. St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Water Face Mist, $39, shoppersdrugmart.ca

11. Smashbox + Vlada

Get a dewy, rosy glow with this shimmering facial mist. Use it to prep your skin before makeup, to set your face or when you need a hydrating boost throughout the day. Petal Metal Shimmer Spray, $50, smashbox.ca

12. MAC