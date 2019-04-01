Five Beauty Brands That Recycle

1. L’Occitane

These companies take the “ reduce recycle ” mantra to heart with programs that champion recycling while also rewarding customers.

Bring back any full-sized empty from any brand and receive 10 percent off your next L’Occitane purchase.



2. Lush

Return five of the brand’s classic black pots to any Lush store for recycling and you’ll receive a complimentary Fresh Face Mask.



3. M.A.C

The Back-to-M.A.C initiative rewards customers who return six empties for recycling with a free lipstick.



4. EOS

Register to mail back your EOS empties free of charge. For every one pound of recycled products you return, the brand will donate $1 to a school or non-profit organization.

5. Kiehl’s

After you’ve emptied out a Kiehl’s skincare full-size bottle, return it to the store to receive a stamp. For every 10 stamps, you’ll receive a free travel-sized product.