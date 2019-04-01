Beauty

Five Beauty Brands That Recycle

Bonus: They’ll usually let you redeem a freebie for returning your empties.

These companies take the “reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra to heart with programs that champion recycling while also rewarding customers.

1. L’Occitane

Bring back any full-sized empty from any brand and receive 10 percent off your next L’Occitane purchase.

2. Lush

Return five of the brand’s classic black pots to any Lush store for recycling and you’ll receive a complimentary Fresh Face Mask.

3. M.A.C

The Back-to-M.A.C initiative rewards customers who return six empties for recycling with a free lipstick.
MAC Cremesheen Lipstick in Hang-Up

4. EOS

Register to mail back your EOS empties free of charge. For every one pound of recycled products you return, the brand will donate $1 to a school or non-profit organization.

This Eos lip balm gives back to Breast Cancer Awareness

5. Kiehl’s

After you’ve emptied out a Kiehl’s skincare full-size bottle, return it to the store to receive a stamp. For every 10 stamps, you’ll receive a free travel-sized product.
