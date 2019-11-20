The Classic Beauty Products Our Favourite Celebs Can’t Live Without

For every buzzy new beauty product with trendy ingredients, there’s a cult classic that lives up to the hype. These beauty favourites have built their reputations on being tried-and-true, user-friendly and so beloved that even celebs are obsessed with them. Below, a few products our favourite stars can’t live without.

Gallery Favourite Celeb Beauty Products Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers Essie’s sheer pink polish has long been a neutral go-to amongst celebs. Its delicate ballerina hue has even garnered a royal following, most notably the Queen, who’s said to have worn it for the past 30 years, as now do Kate and Meghan. Fan Club: The Queen, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Emma Stone. $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca.