The Classic Beauty Products Our Favourite Celebs Can’t Live Without

From nail polish to dry shampoo, these tried-and-true picks are beloved by Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen and more!

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

For every buzzy new beauty product with trendy ingredients, there’s a cult classic that lives up to the hype. These beauty favourites have built their reputations on being tried-and-true, user-friendly and so beloved that even celebs are obsessed with them. Below, a few products our favourite stars can’t live without.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Essie’s sheer pink polish has long been a neutral go-to amongst celebs. Its delicate ballerina hue has even garnered a royal following, most notably the Queen, who’s said to have worn it for the past 30 years, as now do Kate and Meghan.

 

Fan Club: The Queen, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Emma Stone.

 

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca.
