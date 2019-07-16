These Are The 16 Best Face Sunscreens for Every Skin Type

Wearing sunscreen on your face year-round is an obvious must, but sometimes finding the right formula that fits into your beauty regimen can be a pain. Thankfully, sunscreens for your face have come a long way, and the latest formulas are lightweight, invisible on the skin and won’t clog pores (and great picks for any season, not just summer).

We’ve rounded up the best facial sunscreen formulas for oily, dry and sensitive skin types along with the best tinted formulas and which ones are perfect for on-the-go-touch-ups.