The Best Sweatproof Mascaras For Smudge-Free Lashes

A great waterproof mascara is a must-have in any makeup kit, especially when summer hits and things get extra sweaty. The best formulas out there not only make running, smudging and flaking a thing of the past, but they also make lashes appear fuller, longer and more defined. And while waterproof mascara takes a bit of effort to remove at night (you’ll need a gentle oil-based eye makeup remover or cleansing oil to get rid of every last bit), the payoff—great lashes that stay put all day long—is definitely worth the extra work.

Here, the formulas that will stand up to anything summer throws your way, whether it’s a good cry session (we’ve been there), a sweaty workout or a splash in the pool—including a drugstore fave that’s just $5.