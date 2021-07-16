8 Delightful New Summer Fragrances

With summer in full swing, now’s the perfect time to shake up your fragrance collection. While you absolutely can wear your signature scent year-round, light and airy notes are a breath of fresh air when temperatures rise. From playful florals to sparkling citrus accords and spicy essences with beach-appropriate twists, these are the fragrances we’ll be spritzing all summer long.

Jo Malone Tangy Rhubarb Cologne

Inspired by fresh fruit and homemade jams, Jo Malone’s limited-edition Marmalade collection is the perfect summer pick-me-up for anyone who’s yearning to trade their desk lunch for an afternoon in the English countryside. Tangy Rhubarb, the breakout star of the line-up, is an unexpected scent that pairs the leafy stalks’ crisp tartness with notes of zesty orange and spicy cedarwood.

$98 for 30 ml, nordstrom.ca

Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette

As addictive as your morning cup of matcha, this brand new scent will help you get your zen back with soothing accords of green tea, matcha, moss and creamy white chocolate.

$85 for 30 ml, sephora.com

Nina Ricci Nina Rose Garden Eau De Toilette

Sweet scents can be heavy, but this limited-edition EDT keeps things fun and casual. The perfect juice to spritz on before dashing off to a picnic in the park (the bottle is even topped with a blanket-inspired gingham bow), it features notes of pear, grass, orange blossom, white musk and just a touch of citrusy goodness.

$85 for 50 ml, thebay.com

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Flora Salvaggia Eau de Toilette

Housed in a stunning bottle embellished with gold honeycomb, this summertime scent features an artful blend of fruity and floral accords. Watermelon and violet make way for jasmine and wildflower before settling into base notes of iris and white musk.

$99 for 75 ml, sephora.com

Atelier Cologne Lemon Island Pure Perfume

As close to bottling up an ocean breeze as you can get, this blend of sparkling green lemon, salty jasmine and warm vanilla is the perfect scent for slow, carefree summer days.

$105 for 30 ml, sephora.com

Aerin Fleur de Peony Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a fresh take on floral fragrances, consider this your top pick. Juicy mandarin, pomelo and lychee soften the blooming peony notes that lie at the heart of this sophisticated scent. And while you should never judge a perfume by its bottle, the gem-like cap and soft pink juice make a display-worthy addition to a dressing table.

$150 for 50 ml, esteelauder.ca

Lohn Jal Perfume Oil

This warm and spicy perfume oil—which is blended in small batches in the brand’s Toronto studio—will transport you to a warm beach at sunset with notes of clove and saffron mixed with heady jasmine and an amber and vanilla base. Throw the mess-free roll-on into your beach bag on your next trip to take the olfactory experience to the next level.

$55 for 10ml, shoplohn.com

Bath & Body Works Sunshine Mimosa Eau de Parfum

Spiked with notes of champagne and citrus, this bubbly fragrance is as refreshing as a bottomless mimosa from your favourite brunch spot.

$50 for 50 ml, bathandbodyworks.com