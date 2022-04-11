12 Cheery Nail Polish Colours To Wear This Spring

A fresh mani in a bright, joyful hue is the perfect way to usher in warmer, sunnier days. From gem-inspired shimmery shades to candy-coloured delights, we’ve compiled a list our of must-try trending nail colours for spring.
Pleasing Nail Polish in Sprouting
Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, recently dropped a second collection called Shroom Bloom, which features this fresh mint green lacquer. It’s worth the price tag for the show-stopping psychedelics-inspired bottle alone, but the wide brush and opaque formula are also fan favourites.
$27, pleasing.com
OPI Nail Lacquer in Can’t CTRL Me
If the current weather has you wishing for clear blue skies, paint on a coat of this pretty pastel polish, which has a subtle shimmer running through it.
$13, amazon.ca
Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in Never Boring
A buttery yellow hue, like this one from Montreal-based brand Trust Fund Beauty, is the perfect way to celebrate days getting longer.
$15, trustfundbeauty.com
Quo Beauty Breathable Nail Colour & Treatment in La La Lavender
Whether you opt for intricate nail art, French tips or a full mani, lavender is a must-try colour for spring.
$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Olive & June Nail Polish in Strawberry Scone
Not one for pastels and neons? Barely-there shades, like this sheer pink, are also having a moment.
$11, oliveandjune.com
Pacifica Beauty Plant Magic Polish in Green Goddess
Green is trending, and this shimmery green polish is an easy—and affordable—way to incorporate the colour into your style.
$15, shoppersdrugmart.ca
Hermès Les Mains Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte
Inspired by the orange hue of Hermès’ signature boxes, this nail polish is the manicure equivalent of the brand’s famous Birkin bag: luxurious, sophisticated—and pricey. It’s a splurge, but the formula has gained countless fans thanks to its surprisingly long wear.
$63, holtrenfrew.com
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Nail Polish in Pink
Just in time for Easter, Sally Hansen teamed up with candy makers Peeps to make a collection of bright, cheery nail polish shades inspired by their famous chick-shaped marshmallows.
BKind Nail Polish in Pearl
With pearls of all kinds trending on runways, this pearlescent white shade will make a great addition to any spring look.
$16, bkind.com
CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Mind Over Matcha
You can’t go wrong with a chartreuse mani for a subtle pop of colour.
$12, nailpolishcanada.com
Chanel Le Vernis in Onirique
This limited-edition peachy shade is part of Chanel’s summer collection, but it’s the perfect neutral for year-round wear.
$39, chanel.com
Essie Expressie in Sk8 With Destiny
When Pantone announced Veri Peri as its 2022 Colour of the Year, it noted the purplish-blue hue’s “carefree confidence” and “daring curiosity”. Embrace those qualities with this perfect periwinkle polish, which dries in under 60 seconds.
$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca
