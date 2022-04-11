Beauty

12 Cheery Nail Polish Colours To Wear This Spring

All the best new shades to usher in sunnier days.

By Updated

A model wearing orange nail polish to illustrate a round-up of the best nail polish colours for spring 2022.

(Photo: Courtesy of Hermès)

A fresh mani in a bright, joyful hue is the perfect way to usher in warmer, sunnier days. From gem-inspired  shimmery shades to candy-coloured delights, we’ve compiled a list our of must-try trending nail colours for spring.

Pleasing Nail Polish in Sprouting

Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, recently dropped a second collection called Shroom Bloom, which features this fresh mint green lacquer. It’s worth the price tag for the show-stopping psychedelics-inspired bottle alone, but the wide brush and opaque formula are also fan favourites.

$27, pleasing.com

OPI Nail Lacquer in Can’t CTRL Me

If the current weather has you wishing for clear blue skies, paint on a coat of this pretty pastel polish, which has a subtle shimmer running through it.

$13, amazon.ca

A bottle of Trust Fund Beauty nail polish in Never Boring, a neon yellow shade.

Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in Never Boring

A buttery yellow hue, like this one from Montreal-based brand Trust Fund Beauty, is the perfect way to celebrate days getting longer.

$15, trustfundbeauty.com

Quo Beauty Breathable Nail Colour & Treatment in La La Lavender

Whether you opt for intricate nail art, French tips or a full mani, lavender is a must-try colour for spring.

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Olive & June Nail Polish in Strawberry Scone

Not one for pastels and neons? Barely-there shades, like this sheer pink, are also having a moment.

$11, oliveandjune.com

Pacifica Beauty Plant Magic Polish in Green Goddess

Green is trending, and this shimmery green polish is an easy—and affordable—way to incorporate the colour into your style.

$15, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Hermès Les Mains Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte

Inspired by the orange hue of Hermès’ signature boxes, this nail polish is the manicure equivalent of the brand’s famous Birkin bag: luxurious, sophisticated—and pricey. It’s a splurge, but the formula has gained countless fans thanks to its surprisingly long wear.

$63, holtrenfrew.com

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Nail Polish in Pink

Just in time for Easter, Sally Hansen teamed up with candy makers Peeps to make a collection of bright, cheery nail polish shades inspired by their famous chick-shaped marshmallows.

$7, shoppersdrugmart.ca

BKind Nail Polish in Pearl

With pearls of all kinds trending on runways, this pearlescent white shade will make a great addition to any spring look.

$16, bkind.com

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Mind Over Matcha

You can’t go wrong with a chartreuse mani for a subtle pop of colour.

$12, nailpolishcanada.com

A bottle of Chanel nail polish in Onirique, a peachy shade.

Chanel Le Vernis in Onirique

This limited-edition peachy shade is part of Chanel’s summer collection, but it’s the perfect neutral for year-round wear.

$39, chanel.com

Essie Expressie in Sk8 With Destiny

When Pantone announced Veri Peri as its 2022 Colour of the Year, it noted the purplish-blue hue’s “carefree confidence” and “daring curiosity”. Embrace those qualities with this perfect periwinkle polish, which dries in under 60 seconds.

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.

FILED UNDER: