12 Cheery Nail Polish Colours To Wear This Spring

All the best new shades to usher in sunnier days.

A fresh mani in a bright, joyful hue is the perfect way to usher in warmer, sunnier days. From gem-inspired shimmery shades to candy-coloured delights, we’ve compiled a list our of must-try trending nail colours for spring.

Pleasing Nail Polish in Sprouting

Harry Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, recently dropped a second collection called Shroom Bloom, which features this fresh mint green lacquer. It’s worth the price tag for the show-stopping psychedelics-inspired bottle alone, but the wide brush and opaque formula are also fan favourites.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Can’t CTRL Me

If the current weather has you wishing for clear blue skies, paint on a coat of this pretty pastel polish, which has a subtle shimmer running through it.

$13, amazon.ca

Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in Never Boring

A buttery yellow hue, like this one from Montreal-based brand Trust Fund Beauty, is the perfect way to celebrate days getting longer.

$15, trustfundbeauty.com

Quo Beauty Breathable Nail Colour & Treatment in La La Lavender

Whether you opt for intricate nail art, French tips or a full mani, lavender is a must-try colour for spring.

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Olive & June Nail Polish in Strawberry Scone

Not one for pastels and neons? Barely-there shades, like this sheer pink, are also having a moment.

$11, oliveandjune.com

Pacifica Beauty Plant Magic Polish in Green Goddess

Green is trending, and this shimmery green polish is an easy—and affordable—way to incorporate the colour into your style.

$15, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Hermès Les Mains Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte

Inspired by the orange hue of Hermès’ signature boxes, this nail polish is the manicure equivalent of the brand’s famous Birkin bag: luxurious, sophisticated—and pricey. It’s a splurge, but the formula has gained countless fans thanks to its surprisingly long wear.

$63, holtrenfrew.com

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps Nail Polish in Pink

Just in time for Easter, Sally Hansen teamed up with candy makers Peeps to make a collection of bright, cheery nail polish shades inspired by their famous chick-shaped marshmallows.

$7, shoppersdrugmart.ca

BKind Nail Polish in Pearl

With pearls of all kinds trending on runways, this pearlescent white shade will make a great addition to any spring look.

$16, bkind.com

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Mind Over Matcha

You can’t go wrong with a chartreuse mani for a subtle pop of colour.

$12, nailpolishcanada.com

Chanel Le Vernis in Onirique

This limited-edition peachy shade is part of Chanel’s summer collection, but it’s the perfect neutral for year-round wear.

$39, chanel.com

Essie Expressie in Sk8 With Destiny

When Pantone announced Veri Peri as its 2022 Colour of the Year, it noted the purplish-blue hue’s “carefree confidence” and “daring curiosity”. Embrace those qualities with this perfect periwinkle polish, which dries in under 60 seconds.

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca