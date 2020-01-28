The Best Skincare Products Of The Year

Every year, beauty counters’ shelves are stocked with a fresh crop of innovative skincare products that promise to make dark circles disappear, boost hydration levels or give your skin that much-coveted lit-from-within glow. It takes a whole lot of time and test driving to find out what’s really worth the splurge, so we enlisted women across Canada to try the buzziest new skincare products at every price point. From cleansers and serums to moisturizers and sunscreens, they share the products that earned a permanent spot on their bathroom shelves.

Gallery Beauty List 2020 – Skincare (Art: Aimee Nishitoba) Best Drugstore Cleanser & Makeup Remover: Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic Cleansing Gel “I love the moisturizing and toning effect that this cleansing gel has on my skin. It lathers up nicely and leaves my complexion radiant. The light fragrance reminds me of a beach vacation.” —Audrey Lemay, 49 $24, shoppersdrugmart.ca.