13 Refillable Beauty Products You’ll Actually Want To Repurchase

All the best makeup, skincare and haircare products to make your routine a little greener.

The beauty industry’s toll on the environment is well documented, but what you may not know is that only nine percent of plastic ever gets recycled⁠. Unfortunately, that means the bulk of the beautifully packaged products currently on your bathroom shelves will end up in landfills.

There’s been a big push towards more sustainable beauty options recently, with solid products and refillable packaging gaining in popularity. And while a switch to refill-friendly formulas isn’t going to single-handedly save the planet, every action helps. Bonus: You’ll save a few dollars with each re-up. Read on for all the deets on refillable beauty products that are actually worth the splurge.

Gallery Refillable Beauty Products 2022 Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant One container of this powdered exfoliant—a cult favourite for its ability to smooth and brighten skin—is sold every four minutes. To lighten its environmental impact, the brand updated the packaging so it can be topped up from a recyclable pouch, which uses 95 percent less plastic than the original packaging. $87, or $74 for the refill, sephora.com