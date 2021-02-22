18 New Drugstore Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Cart

Finding a great new mascara or a serum that leaves your skin looking visibly plumper is a thrill, but it’s even better when the product in question is doesn’t break the bank. And with budget-friendly brands now offering more inclusive shade ranges and many of the same buzzy ingredients as their luxury counterparts, there’s never been a better time to shop your local drugstore’s beauty aisles.
From must-have makeup to hydrating haircare, we’re rounded up the best new drugstore beauty products to pick up on your next grocery run.
Maybelline
Maybelline’s latest lip colour drop might just make you fall in love with lipstick again. Available in 10 versatile shades, the lightweight formula delivers an intensely pigmented matte finish that doesn’t leave lips feeling tight or dry.
Color Sensational Ultimatte Lipstick, $12, shoppersdrugmart.ca