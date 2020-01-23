The 6 Best Natural Mascaras For Wow-Worthy Lashes

Some people love lipstick; some can’t leave the house without perfectly polished brows. Me, I’m an eyelash enthusiast—a small part of my happiness is dependent on good mascara. Unfortunately, I have sensitive eyes and am prone to infection. And while natural mascara is easier on my eyes, it’s not always the most impactful.

I spent weeks testing and comparing brands to find the best natural mascaras on the market. But first thing’s first: What does natural mean? It’s a term that’s thrown around a lot, especially in the beauty world, and it can mean different things to different people—not to mention product marketers. The mascaras compiled here are free of parabens, sulfates, pesticides, phthalates and artificial fragrances. They feature naturally-derived and organic ingredients, but may also include safe synthetic ingredients. (Reminder: Everything is a chemical, but not all chemicals are bad for you.)

Because they are formulated without certain ingredients, you might find that natural mascaras don’t give the instant oomph-factor you’re used to, but they have come a long way in recent years. Below, a list of natural mascaras that actually work.