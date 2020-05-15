13 Fresh Nail Polish Colours To Wear Now

There’s nothing like a fresh coat of lacquer in a cute seasonal colour to instantly boost your mood and make you feel more put together. And since we’ll be painting our own nails for a little while, now is the perfect time to add a few new shades to your collection. Whether you’re looking for a new spin on neutrals or live for shades that pop, we’ve rounded up all the best new nail polish colours to have on hand this season.

Gallery Nail Polish Spring 2020 Quo Beauty Flash Dry Nail Colour in Pinky Promise Nothing says spring like a pretty pink mani, but this lacquer from Quo is vivid enough to take you well into the summer months. Plus, we can vouch for the fact that the brand’s Flash Dry collection lives up to its name, drying in under a minute. $11, shoppersdrugmart.ca.

