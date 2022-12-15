11 Gentle Makeup Removers To Melt Away Even The Most Stubborn Mascara

Ask any beauty expert and they’ll tell you that taking off your makeup at the end of a long night is an investment in your skin’s health. And with the right product, it doesn’t have to be a chore. Whether you prefer oils, balms, foams or gels, there’s no shortage of gentle and effective formulas to choose from, many of them with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C or squalane. From waterproof mascara to transfer-proof lipstick and glitter, these gentle makeup removers will dissolve even the most stubborn party looks—no rubbing required.

Consonant Skin+Care Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

With squalane, sunflower and jojoba oils, this unscented oil-to-milk cleanser effortlessly dissolves waterproof makeup.

$49, consonantskincare.com

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

This balm contains hydrating papaya seed oil and resurfacing enzymes to remove the most stubborn makeup and leave skin refreshed.

$42, sephora.com

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-One with Vitamin C

Formulated with vitamin C to brighten skin, this no-rinse option instantly erases all makeup, sunscreen and sebum.

$13, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye

Perfect for sensitive eyes and lips, this remover mixes oil and micellar water to break down waterproof makeup and remove residue in one swipe.

$18, shoppersdrugmart.ca

The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

Made with soothing colloidal oatmeal, this viral cleansing balm has earned a stellar reputation by making light work of full-coverage and waterproof makeup without causing irritation.

$14, sephora.com

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil

Massage this oil⁠—specifically developed to be the first step of a double-cleanse routine—on dry skin to wash away sunscreen, oil and makeup, then follow with a milky or foaming cleanser.

$64, dermalogica.ca

Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Remover + Cleansing Water

Thanks to a cocktail of hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, hyaluronic acid and aloe, this micellar water removes makeup without drying out skin.

$42, sephora.com

Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil

This cleansing oil—which is designed to be used as the first step of a double-cleanse routine—is infused with invigorating eucalyptus to refresh the mind and provide anti-inflammatory action.

$52, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Sisley Paris Radiance Foaming Cream

If you’re looking to splurge, you can’t do much better than this velvety foaming formula. It removes everything from the most intense red lipstick to glittery eyeshadow in seconds.

$165, holtrenfrew.com

Caudalie Vinoclean Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

This blend of grapeseed, sweet almond, castor and sunflower oils transforms into a rich cleansing milk with a few drops of water.

$35, caudalie.com

Marcelle Instant Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover

Known for being gentle and effective on sensitive eyes, this classic dual-phase makeup remover contains cucumber extract to hydrate and caffeine to depuff.

$15, shoppersdrugmart.ca