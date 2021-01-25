The Absolute Best Makeup Products Of The Year

If there’s one thing the past ten months have taught us, it’s to embrace whatever makes us feel good. Whether you went back to the basics and ditched everything but mascara or used the extra time spent at home to have fun with bold lip colours and graphic eyeliner looks, there were plenty of new makeup products to play with this year. But with so many innovative formulas to choose from, figuring out what really works (and what’s worth your $$$) is no small task.

From dewy foundations to fuss-free eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks that stay put under a mask, we sent our top picks to readers across Canada for their no-holds-barred feedback. Here, they share their thoughts on the best makeup products of the past year, at every price point.