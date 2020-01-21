The Best Makeup Products Of The Year

Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or want to experiment with bright colours and shimmery finishes, there’s no shortage of exciting gels, powders and palettes hitting beauty counter shelves each year. It takes a whole lot of time and test driving to find out what’s really worth the splurge, so we enlisted women across Canada to try the buzziest new makeup products at every price point. From glow-boosting foundations and volumizing mascaras to lip colours with serious staying power, they share the products that earned a permanent place in their makeup bags.

Gallery Beauty List 2020 – Makeup (Art: Aimee Nishitoba) Best Drugstore Foundation: L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation “This foundation doesn’t budge. It evens out my sun-damaged, fortysomething skin tone and smooths over imperfections, while also making me feel like I’m wearing a shield against environmental factors like wind and humidity. The matte finish keeps my combination skin from getting too shiny.” —Nadine Silverthorne, 45 $20, shoppersdrugmart.ca.