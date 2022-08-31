Beauty

All The Shine Of Gloss—Without The Stickiness. 8 Hydrating Lip Oils To Try Now

And they pack a hefty colour punch, too.

By Updated

Five clear and tinted lip oils with lip oil swatches

(Photo, Ashley Van Der Laan. Produced by Aimee Nishitoba.)

Love the shine of a gloss, but not the sticky feel? Meet lip oils. Packed with moisturizing ingredients like collagen and squalane, as well as moisturizing oils galore (think jojoba, avocado and rosehip), these balm-gloss hybrids come in either clear or tinted formulas, including some that pack a surprising colour payoff. Here, eight lip oils to add to your makeup routine for fall. 

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

This high-shine oil from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs makeup collection imparts lips with a surprisingly pigmented wash of colour and is enriched with plumping collagen, calming prickly pear oil and hydrating squalane. 

$31, sephora.com

