All The Shine Of Gloss—Without The Stickiness. 8 Hydrating Lip Oils To Try Now

Love the shine of a gloss, but not the sticky feel? Meet lip oils. Packed with moisturizing ingredients like collagen and squalane, as well as moisturizing oils galore (think jojoba, avocado and rosehip), these balm-gloss hybrids come in either clear or tinted formulas, including some that pack a surprising colour payoff. Here, eight lip oils to add to your makeup routine for fall.

Gallery Lip Oils Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil This high-shine oil from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs makeup collection imparts lips with a surprisingly pigmented wash of colour and is enriched with plumping collagen, calming prickly pear oil and hydrating squalane. $31, sephora.com