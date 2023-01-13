The Best Hand Creams Under $25, According To Our Editors

The dreariest, coldest months of winter are upon us, and our hands might just be getting the worst of it. Between constant handwashing, blasts of central heating and ongoing exposure to frigid air and wind, it’s no wonder they could use a little TLC. Here, Chatelaine staffers share the affordable hand creams they can’t get enough of.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Hand Cream ($9 for 50 mL)

“I can put this lightweight, water-based hand cream on and immediately go back to my keyboard without greasy fingers. I have atopic dermatitis, and this cream doesn’t irritate any of the cuts and scratches on my hands. Plus, if you get lucky, you can get it on sale for just $5!” –Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve ($22 for 75 mL)

“At the start of the pandemic, a friend gifted my wife and me a care package filled with Kiehl’s products, including their Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. Since then, it’s been a fixture on my nightstand—the only hand cream that keeps my skin from cracking in the winter amid all of the dry air and frequent handwashing (it’s flu season!). It’s rich but not greasy like other creams I’ve tried, and a dime-sized dab is enough to keep my hands hydrated.” –Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

Shea Butter ($8 for 270 mL)

“I’ve been trying to reduce the amount of packaging I put in both our garbage and recycling bins, but only make the switch to low-waste products if the packaging-free version is good. (So far, shampoo bars are a yes and conditioner bars a resounding no.) When my old hand cream ran out, I filled a small jar with shea butter from my local zero-waste grocery. While the repurposed Fleischmann’s Bread Machine Yeast jar on my bedside table lacks a certain glamour and the butter takes a bit of massaging to rub in, it does the trick for my dry winter hands. When I have more time I may try to make a DIY hand cream, with the addition of some coconut oil and essential oils, but for now it’s green, cheap and effective—which is really all I’m looking for.” –Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mains ($20 for 100 mL)

“La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5 is one of my all-time favourite skincare products, so I was delighted to come across this hand cream from the same line on a recent trip to the drugstore. It’s fragrance-free, gentle on my sensitive skin and incredibly effective. While the texture is thicker and more gel-like than the original balm, there’s zero stickiness once it’s massaged into the skin.” –Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Lovely Body Satin Body Butter ($24 for 236 mL)

“This isn’t a hand cream per se, but when I want to seriously moisturize my hands (and my feet, and all my other parched spots) I turn to this luxurious body butter that’s made in my hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont. It’s thick but not greasy, absorbs quickly and comes in a variety of delectable seasonal fragrances. Right now, I’m into the cedar-y Sauna–currently sold out—but there are loads of other scents to choose from, including the nutmeg- and vanilla-infused Sugar & Spice.” –Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Nivea Nourishing Hand Cream ($7 for 100 mL)

“With its subtle scent, this hand cream is perfect for my sensitive, eczema-prone skin. It’s affordable, so I can reapply all day long guilt-free.” –Ayesha Habib, editorial fellow

Glysomed Hand Cream ($7 for 150 mL)

“I should moisturize my hands more often—especially in the winter—but even though I don’t apply it as often as I should, the Glysomed hand cream works really well for me. It’s thick enough that it immediately softens my hands, but it doesn’t feel heavy once it’s rubbed in. Bonus tip: To avoid greasy hands, I like to put a dab on the back of one hand and rub it in using the back of the other, wait a little and then massage the excess into my palms.” –Kevin John Siazon, associate editor

Flexitol Anti-Age Hand Balm ($15 for 40 mL)

“I’m currently using this hand balm, and I love that it doesn’t leave any greasy residue—and it works! It’s made with shea butter, lanolin, aloe vera and urea, so it’s super moisturizing. You only need a small amount for it to work.” –Sun Ngo, creative director

Aruba Aloe Ultra Intensive Aloe Creme ($18 for 59 mL)

“Aruba claims that its aloe—a massive cash crop for the country that once covered nearly two thirds of the island—is of the highest quality in the world. While that’s hard to prove, I can say from having used this hand cream since last summer that their aloe makes some of the best lotions I’ve ever used. Aruba Aloe’s Ultra Intensive Cream is meant for sunburns and eczema breakouts, but it works great on dry hands, too.” –Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor