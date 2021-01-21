The Absolute Best Hair Products Of The Year

This past year has been a roller coaster of canceled salon appointments, box dye and hair experimentation—from growing out greys to quarantine bangs. Thankfully, there were plenty of new products on hand to give our locks a much-needed lift. But with so many innovative formulas to choose from, figuring out what really works (and what’s worth your $$$) is no small task.

From shampoos and conditioners to air-dry balms and nourishing treatments, we sent our top picks to readers across Canada for their no-holds-barred feedback. Here, they share their thoughts on the best hair products of the past year, at every price point.