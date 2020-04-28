13 Gel And Cream Blushes For A Dewy Spring Flush

Trust us, you'll never look at powders the same way again.

Is there a more classic spring makeup look than fresh skin and rosy cheeks? To fake a natural flush, try swapping your go-to powder blush for a dewy, dab-and-go option in a soft watercolour hue. Offered in an array of shades and textures, gel and cream formulas are completely foolproof to use: dot the product on your cheeks, blend with your fingers and you’re done—no brushes required. From a cult favourite to a brand new, ultra-pigmented pick, we’ve rounded up the best gel and cream blushes for a radiant glow.

Gallery Gel and Cream Blushes Maybelline Cheek Heat Sheer Gel-Cream Blush If a natural flush is what you’re after, look no further than this sheer gel-cream blush that comes in six wearable hues. The versatile formula is ideal for no-makeup makeup days, but it can easily be built-up for a more dramatic look. $11, shoppersdrugmart.ca.

