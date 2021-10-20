8 Cozy New Fall Fragrances

Saying goodbye to carefree summer days is bittersweet, but there’s joy to be found in thick knits, hot beverages and crisp breezes. Above all, fall is the perfect time to start fresh and try something new, whether it be a fresh hairstyle or a scent that feels like a warm embrace when you spritz it on. Here, eight cozy fall fragrances we can’t get enough of.

Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes Eau de Toilette

You’re hiking up Mont-Royal wrapped up in your favourite scarf, leaves crunching under your feet. Quick: What does this smell like? Inspired by such a walk through the streets of Montreal, Autumn Vibes is the latest addition to Maison Margiela’s Replica collection. This musky juice bottles up the essence of a crisp fall day with a mix of woodsy cedar and earthy moss, plus hints of spicy nutmeg, pink pepper and cardamom.

$166 for 100 ml, sephora.com

Oribe Desertland Eau de Parfum

Oribe is known for its products’ addictive smell, bottled for the first time in 2014 with the launch of Côte d’Azur. Now, the luxe haircare brand is re-releasing its signature scent, along with two others: Valley of Flowers and Desertland. With earthy notes of juniper berry, pine, desert wildflowers and cedarwood, the latter is a crisp and complex concoction that slowly reveals its earthy, woody base.

$156 for 75 ml, oribe.com

The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Gemstone Perfume Oil

You’ll want to wrap yourself up in this warming blend of vanilla, myrrh and sandalwood by Halifax-based brand The 7 Virtues. Bonus: The oil is dispensed through a chic Tiger Eye rollerball, a gemstone that is said to protect, focus the mind and bring good luck.

$89 for 20 ml, sephora.com

Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Beauty lovers, your prayers have been answered—Moroccanoil now makes a spritz-on version of its beloved haircare fragrance, so you can enjoy the spicy amber goodness of your go-to shampoo between wash days.

$36 for 100 ml, sephora.com

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Adorned with a whimsical bow and reinvented with a blend of flirty florals, juicy peach and apricot notes as well as a base of musk and vanilla, this incarnation of Dior’s iconic fragrance is spicier—and more irresistible—than ever.

$189 for 100 ml, sephora.com

AllSaints Concrete Rain Eau de Parfum

At once airy and edgy, this is a scent that’s all about contrasts. A silver rain accord brings a clean, metallic touch to the scent’s musky base to evoke the moments of stillness before an autumn storm.

$99 for 100 ml, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Giorgio Armani My Way Intense Eau de Parfum

If you were to take your favourite summer fragrance and wrap it up in a cashmere sweater, you’d get something like Giorgio Armani’s My Way Intense. A hint of tart bitter orange, warm vanilla and rich sandalwood give this fragrance’s tuberose heart a cozy sweater-weather twist.

$128 for 50 ml, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Aerin Cedar Violet Eau de Parfum

With notes of violet leaf, golden gardenia, sandalwood and amber, this fragrance is as captivating as the views from the hike through the Adirondack mountains that inspired it.

$155 for 50 ml, holtrenfrew.com