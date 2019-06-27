Beauty

The 5 Best Drugstore Sunscreens To Stock Up On For Summer

These picks are industry insider faves.

Repeat after me: sunscreen is an everyday beauty essential. Because it can be hard to nail down a formula that’s right for everyone, we asked a few beauty industry insiders to spill on their fave sunscreen formulas and why they love them so much. Here are the top five selections.

Avene Mineral Fluid SPF 50+

Avène Eau Ultra-Light Mineral Lotion SPF 50+ (Face), $28, shoppersdrugmart.ca

“It has a light texture that disappears into skin, and its diminutive bottle is brilliantly portable.” —Liza Herz, beauty writer

Neutrogena Hydro boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50, $20, well.ca

“This oil-free formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and is the most comfortable sunscreen I’ve ever worn.” —Souzan Michael, beauty writer and editor

Coppertone Defend & Care Oil Free Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50

Coppertone Defend & Care Oil Free Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50, $12, walmart.ca

“This lotion absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores. It also doesn’t leave a white cast on my medium-toned complexion.” —Ingrie Williams, beauty and style writer

 

Vichy Ultra-Fluid Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60

Vichy Ultra-Fluid Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60, $30, vichy.ca

“This Vichy sunscreen is perfect: it’s got high protection, is easy to blend, imparts a subtle glow and wears comfortably without drying skin out.” —Janine Falcon, beauty expert and founder, imabeautygeek.com

 

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra-Fluid Lotion SPF 50

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra-Fluid Lotion SPF 50, $34, shoppersdrugmart.ca

“This tinted formula is great for sensitive skin.” —Aimee Nishitoba, associate art director, Chatelaine and Today’s Parent

 
