The 5 Best Drugstore Sunscreens To Stock Up On For Summer

Repeat after me: sunscreen is an everyday beauty essential. Because it can be hard to nail down a formula that’s right for everyone, we asked a few beauty industry insiders to spill on their fave sunscreen formulas and why they love them so much. Here are the top five selections.

Avène Eau Ultra-Light Mineral Lotion SPF 50+ (Face), $28, shoppersdrugmart.ca “It has a light texture that disappears into skin, and its diminutive bottle is brilliantly portable.” —Liza Herz, beauty writer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50, $20, well.ca “This oil-free formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and is the most comfortable sunscreen I’ve ever worn.” —Souzan Michael, beauty writer and editor

Coppertone Defend & Care Oil Free Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50, $12, walmart.ca “This lotion absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores. It also doesn’t leave a white cast on my medium-toned complexion.” —Ingrie Williams, beauty and style writer

Vichy Ultra-Fluid Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60, $30, vichy.ca “This Vichy sunscreen is perfect: it’s got high protection, is easy to blend, imparts a subtle glow and wears comfortably without drying skin out.” —Janine Falcon, beauty expert and founder, imabeautygeek.com