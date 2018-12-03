The Best Drugstore Moisturizers For Dry Winter Skin

Keeping your skin soft, supple and hydrated during the winter shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. We’ve rounded up the best drugstore moisturizing products, from rich soaps to chap-preventing lip balms, to stock up on this winter to keep your skin looking fresh (and not flaky).

1. For Daytime Hydration Inspired by Korean technology, this moisturizer provides some serious hydration (72 hours, to be exact) while also feeling lightweight and non-greasy on the skin. L’Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care for Extra Dry Skin, $20, walmart.ca 2. For Daytime Hydration – Sensitive Skin Formulated with no artifical perfumes or parabens, this ultra-gentle-yet-rich day cream is ideal for sensitive skin types. Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturizer, $14, rexall.ca 3. For Super-Soft Limbs Give your skin the gift of 48 hours of hydration with this rich body cream. Its nourishing formula contains vitamin E and leaves skin soft and radiant, without any greasy residue. Nivea Cocoa Butter Body Cream, $19, well.ca 4. For Nighttime Care Overnight is the perfect time to up your skin’s moisture levels during the winter. This cream contains a cocktail of hydrators like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to quench parched skin. CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, $25, londondrugs.com 5. For Nighttime Care This intensively rich night cream hydrates while targeting sun spots, so you wake up radiant and refreshed. Aveeno Positively Radiant Intensive Night Cream, $20, walmart.ca 6. For Rough Patches Perfect for dry patches on hands, this balm contains botanical oils, herbs and beeswax to lock in moisture and prevent chapping. Burt’s Bees Hand Salve, $13, well.ca 7. For Rested, Hydrated Eyes Often the skin around the eyes is one of the first places to show signs of dryness. Give your peepers a little TLC with this rich cream, which contains vitamins and peptides to combat darkness, dryness and puffiness. Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $35, walmart.ca 8. For Gentle Makeup Removing Who says you have to irritate your skin to get your makeup off? This ultra-gentle micellar water actually boosts the skin’s moisture barrier and water retention ability — and won’t leave your skin feeling stripped. Bioderma Hydrabio H20 Moisturizing Make-Up Removing Micelle Solution, $20, shoppersdrugmart.ca 9. For An Added Moisture Boost Sometimes you need to call in the hydrating heavyweights, and this sheet mask does just that. Packed with pomegranate extract and hyaluronic acid, your skin’s dryness will be long gone after one use. Garnier Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask, $4, amazon.ca 10. For Dry, Itchy Skin Eczema often flares up once the winter cold sets in. To combat that itch, try this on-the-go stick, which works wonders to soothe and repair inflamed, irritated skin. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Stick AP+, $16, laroche-posay.ca 11. For In-Shower Hydration Armed with a moisturizing formula that includes cold cream, this softening soap won’t strip skin of its moisture barrier, keeping you hydrated from head to toe. Avène Ultra Rich Soap-Free Cleansing Bar with Cold Cream, $11, londondrugs.com 12. For Chap-Free Lips In the winter, dry lips can happen to even the most diligent of lip balm wearers. Banish any dryness with this heavy duty balm, which protects, nourishes and hydrates your pout. Lise Watier Hydraforce Hydra-Protective Lip Balm, $22, shoppersdrugmart.ca

