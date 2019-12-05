20 Of The Best Drugstore Moisturizers For Dry Winter Skin

Whether it’s flaky patches, itchy spots or redness and irritation, freezing temperatures and central heating can wreck havoc on your skin. If your current moisturizer just isn’t cutting it these days, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best drugstore moisturizers for winter, to banish dry skin and keep your hydration levels in check.

Gallery Drugstore Moisturizers Winter 2019 The Ordinary This super affordable moisturizer is formulated with amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to help replenish essential compounds that are naturally produced by your skin. Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, $6, sephora.com.