21 Of The Best Drugstore Mascaras

When it comes to mascaras, there’s no need to splurge on the latest buzzy high-end product⁠—the drugstore aisles are filled with great options that promise to give your lashes length, lift and volume. In fact, some much-raved-about beauty editor favourites will set you back less than $5. Below, the best drugstore mascaras.

Essence

This cult favourite got a waterproof makeover, and it's better than ever. At just $5, it won't break the bank, either.

 

Lash Princess Waterproof, $5, shoppersdrugmart.ca.
