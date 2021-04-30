12 Must-Have Drugstore Eyeshadow Palettes

When it comes to eyeshadow, expensive doesn’t always equal better. Whether you want to play it safe with buttery neutrals or experiment with on-trend neon hues, there are plenty of drugstore options that give their luxury counterparts a run for their money. To help you find your perfect match, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite intensely-pigmented drugstore eyeshadow palettes. Warning: your makeup stash is about to get a lot bigger.

Gallery Drugstore Eyeshadow Palettes E.l.f. Cosmetics Less than $5 will get you one of the most impressive eyeshadow palettes to ever hit the drugstore. Each shade is opaque and vibrant from the first swipe. The palettes are available in 8 shades, but we're partial to Berry Bad, a collection of hues that range from metallic plum to matte deep burgundy. Bite-Size Eyeshadows in Berry Bad, $4, shoppersdrugmart.ca