20 Of The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Under $10

There’s something deeply nostalgic about wandering the aisles of the local drugstore in search of a new beauty staple, but the drugstores of our youth are long gone (and that’s a good thing). Drugstores have had a serious makeover in recent years, and they’ve become a first-class beauty shopping destination in their own right. The gritty exfoliators, sticky glosses and chalky powders of years past have been replaced by surprisingly luxurious products made from top-notch ingredients, and it just keeps getting better.

From tried-and-true favourites to brand new picks, these are the best makeup, skincare and haircare products $10 can buy.

Gallery Best Drugstore Beauty Under $10 Essence Lash Princess Waterproof Mascara At just $5, this cult favourite is the definition of a bargain. The tapered brush allows for ultra-precise application and buildable volume, while the waterproof formula lasts all day without smudging or flaking. $5, shoppersdrugmart.ca.

