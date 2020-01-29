Want A Gentler, More Sustainable Way To Wash Your Face? Try A Cleansing Powder

In the spirit of sticking to your 2020 budget, water-activated cleansing powders can last you weeks or even months longer than regular ol’ face wash. These concentrated formulas—typically comprised of rice powder and plant enzymes—gently remove dead skin cells to brighten without scratching. Post eye makeup removal, pour a dime-sized amount into the palm of your hand and mix with two to three drops of water to create a creamy lather.

The best part? Beauty dusts help save the planet, too, since they take up less space during shipping and produce zero water waste as they’re made. Below, we’ve rounded up nine options that will give your skin a fresh glow.