The 5 Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2023

Bedazzled nails, soft goth makeup, layered haircuts and more.

When it comes to beauty, 2023 is all about shaking things up. From bedazzled nails to soft goth makeup and layered haircuts, these are the beauty trends worth having on your radar this year.

Trend: True gems
(Photo: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff)

Whether it’s rhinestones, crystals, studs or even a slick coat of chrome polish, nails that dazzle will be in the spotlight this year. We’ve seen them at fashion shows—like at Rebecca Minkoff, above—and on the red carpet in 2022, but in 2023 bejewelled talons are going mainstream with foolproof press-on kits that make it a breeze to try the trend for yourself.

