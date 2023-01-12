The 5 Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2023

Trend: True gems

Whether it’s rhinestones, crystals, studs or even a slick coat of chrome polish, nails that dazzle will be in the spotlight this year. We’ve seen them at fashion shows—like at Rebecca Minkoff, above—and on the red carpet in 2022, but in 2023 bejewelled talons are going mainstream with foolproof press-on kits that make it a breeze to try the trend for yourself.