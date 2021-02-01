The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Year

With so many innovative beauty products launching each year, it takes something truly special to surprise us. But even after months spent putting countless beauty products to the test to find what’s really worth splurging on, a few items stood out. Here, five beauty innovations that improved our beauty routines this year.

Gallery Beauty List: Best Beauty Innovations 2021 Essie Expressie Nail Polish The secret to a flawless at-home mani? Essie’s genius angled brush, which is designed for speed and precision, even when using your non-dominant hand. This quick-drying formula comes in 30 trendy shades, like Lose the Snooze (a denim-blue hue) and Second Hand, First Love (a soft pink). $10, shoppersdrugmart.ca