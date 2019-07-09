16 Amazing Air Dry Hair Products That Let You Skip The Blow Dryer

The thought of giving up your hair dryer and other hot tools can be panic-inducing — they’re often the key to hair that’s soft, smooth and frizz-free.

But over the last little while, a slew of new air dry hair products have arrived on the market to save our sanity. Not only do these products cut out damaging hot tools while ensuring your hair still looks “done” (your locks will thank you, I promise!), but they’ll also save you buckets of time.

Check out our round-up of 16 must-try air dry hair products that give your hair exactly what it needs to go heat-free this summer.