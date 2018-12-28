The Best Of The Bay’s Boxing Week Sale

Hudson’s Bay is having an awesome boxing week sale where you can enjoy up to 65 percent off on select styles. We’ve rounded up our favourites from the sale so you can add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank for the new year. The sale ends January 6th.

Pullover sweater

The striped tape detailing on the sleeves of this light grey pullover makes this cozy sweater fashionable and suitable for a casual dinner date with friends or the office. $35 (From $69), The Bay.

Crossbody bag

This gorgeous emerald green cross body bag has a faux snakeskin design and brassy details. Pair it with your favourite LBD or a pair of light wash jeans. $27 (From $45), The Bay.

Coat

This chic grey coat is 50 percent off! It is made of a polyester blend, has a waist buttoned patch pockets and must be dry cleaned. $140 (From $280), The Bay.

Chelsea boots

These sparkly bronze Chelsea boots will make winter rain a tiny bit more bearable. They are slip-on style, have a 1″ heel, and a rounded toe. $35 (From $50), The Bay.

Jeans

$43 is a complete steal for these beautiful Calvin Klein skinny jeans. They have a slightly distressed look to them and can be paired with virtually anything in your closet. $43 (From $98), The Bay.