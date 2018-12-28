Style

The Best Of The Bay’s Boxing Week Sale

A Topshop brand green cross body bag, a pair of slightly distressed Calvin Klein jeans, and more from The Bay’s boxing week sale.

by

Hudson’s Bay is having an awesome boxing week sale where you can enjoy up to 65 percent off on select styles. We’ve rounded up our favourites from the sale so you can add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank for the new year. The sale ends January 6th.

Grey sweater with striped arm from the Bay

Pullover sweater
The striped tape detailing on the sleeves of this light grey pullover makes this cozy sweater fashionable and suitable for a casual dinner date with friends or the office. $35 (From $69), The Bay.

green and round crossbody TopShop bag

Crossbody bag
This gorgeous emerald green cross body bag has a faux snakeskin design and brassy details. Pair it with your favourite LBD or a pair of light wash jeans. $27 (From $45), The Bay.

Ann Klein Grey stand collar full zip coat from the Bay

Coat
This chic grey coat is 50 percent off! It is made of a polyester blend, has a waist buttoned patch pockets and must be dry cleaned. $140 (From $280), The Bay.

London Fog Chelsea Rain Bootie from the Bay's Boxing Day Week Sale 2018

Chelsea boots
These sparkly bronze Chelsea boots will make winter rain a tiny bit more bearable. They are slip-on style, have a 1″ heel, and a rounded toe. $35 (From $50), The Bay.

Calvin Klein Skinny jeans from the Bay

Jeans
$43 is a complete steal for these beautiful Calvin Klein skinny jeans. They have a slightly distressed look to them and can be paired with virtually anything in your closet. $43 (From $98), The Bay.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram