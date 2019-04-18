Our Top 5 Picks From Aritzia’s Sale Section

Aritzia’s sale section never disappoints as it’s always filled with hidden gems and awesome deals on some truly stylish and chic pieces. Grab some new pieces for spring online or in store and enjoy up to 80 percent off select sale styles. Happy savings! Sweater Save $49 on this gorgeous oversized turtleneck sweater. It must be hand washed and is also available in other colours. $99 (From $148), Aritzia. Pants These cropped and high waisted checkered pants are perfect for the office. They have an adjustable self tie belt and is also available in an adorable pink shade. $95 (From $138), Aritzia. Jacket We’re seriously crushing on this colour for spring. This blazer is tuxedo inspired, has 3/4 length sleeves and must be dry cleaned. $125 (From $228), Aritzia. Pants Save $25 off the original price of these wide-legged pinstripe pants. They would pair nicely with a black top and cute ankle boots. (It’s not a jumpsuit, though it looks like one because here it’s been styled with a matching top.) $95 (From $120), Aritzia. Sweater This versatile top would make for a great staple piece in your spring wardrobe. The cropped sweater is ribbed and looks super comfy. $60 (From $88), Aritzia.