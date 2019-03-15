Aritzia’s 10 Best-Selling Items (Including The Perfect Hoodie)

Since Aritzia opened its first shop 34 years ago, the fashion brand has been known for its wearable styles that range from chic work-appropriate pieces to comfy weekend wear and everything in-between. The Vancouver-founded company carries an ever-changing roster of sartorial staples but there are a few styles that have become perennial favourites, like a classic blazer to the perfect pair of pants.

With picks from all their lines including Babaton, Wilfred and TNA, here are Aritzia’s 10 bestselling items.