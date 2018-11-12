40 Amazing Ankle Boots

From glitzy metallic boots that are ready to take you from your office to your holiday party to the biggest colour trend of the season (spoiler alert: it’s red), we’ve rounded up eight ankle boot trends to keep your tootsies stylish this winter.

1. The Western-Inspired Trend 2. Michael Michael Kors Sinclair Suede Ankle Boot, $248, michaelkors.ca 3. Sam Edelman Ava Leather Booties, $250, thebay.com 4. Steve Madden Ollie Boots, $150, stevemadden.ca 5. Vagabond Shoemakers Simone Western Boots, $250, simons.ca 6. Zara Heeled Cowboy Ankle Boots, $100, zara.com 7. The Rugged Trend 8. Cougar Danbury Leather Heeled Hiker Boot, $200, cougarshoes.com 9. Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Rain Booties, $73, shopbop.com 10. L’Intervalle Sibble Bordo Naplack Ankle Boots, $228, lintervalleshoes.com 11. Native Johnny TrekLite Boots, $130, nativeshoes.com 12. Steve Madden Broadway Boot, $180, stevemadden.ca 13. The Red Trend 14. Vince Camuto Thelmin Bootie, $193, nordstrom.com 15. Sam Edelman Karlee Point-Toe Suede Booties, $185, thebay.com 16. Aldo Wiema Boots, $130, aldoshoes.com 17. Lemon Jelly Velvety Chelsea Boot, $158, lemonjelly.ca 18. Gap Square-Toe Block Heel Boots, $160, gapcanada.ca 19. The Patent Leather Trend 20. Topshop Brooklyn Block Heel Ankle Boots, $80, thebay.com 21. Public Desire Empire Black Patent Block Heeled Ankle Boots, $85, asos.com 22. Forever 21 Faux Patent Leather Combat Boots, $40, forever21.com 23. Artica Daisy Boots, $228, brownsshoes.com 24. Andrew Geller Sany Shootie, $80, dsw.townshoes.ca 25. The Metallic Trend 26. Old Navy Sueded Block Heel Boots, $50, oldnavy.ca 27. Michael Michael Kors Tipton Glitter PVC Rain Boot, $98, michaelkors.ca 28. Aldo Merealonna Boots, $130, aldoshoes.com 29. Marc Fisher Ltd Jarli Bootie, $217, nordstrom.com 30. L’Intervalle Madrid Silver Cracked Leather Boots, $208, lintervalleshoes.com 31. The Lace-Up Trend 32. Winners Shiny Embossed Boots, $150, winners.ca 33. Vagabond Shoemakers Joyce Lace-Up Boot, $209, urbanoutfitters.com 34. Raid Vinta Black Cut Out Mid Heeled Boots, $75, asos.com 35. Mango Lace-up Leather Boots, $150, mango.com 36. Call it Spring Heandra Boots, $85, callitspring.com 37. The Embellished Trend 38. Nanette Nanette Lepore Bootie, $100, dsw.townshoes.ca 39. Marshalls Embellished Chain Link Boots, $200, marshalls.com 40. Joe Fresh Block Heel Side Zip Bootie, $59, joefresh.com 41. Forever 21 Rhinestone Buckle Chelsea Boots, $50, forever21.com 42. Loft Studded Block Heel Ankle Boots, $162, loft.com 43. The Animal Print Trend 44. Zara Heeled Animal Print Ankle Boots, $100, zara.com 45. Urban Outfitters Vagabond Joyce Snake Boot, $209, urbanoutfitters.com 46. Steven Chavi Booties, $183, shopbop.com 47. Pure Navy Leopard Print Boots, $180, saksoff5th.com 48. Mango Zebra Leather Ankle Boots, $180, mango.com