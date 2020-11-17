7 Ways to Wear the Sweater Dress, Winter’s Comfiest Hero Piece

The first bout of below-zero temps has arrived across most of Canada which means one chilling thing: winter is here to stay. But fear not, that doesn’t mean you’re bound to giant hoodies and bulky thermal tights for added warmth. The change in season also means the return of the sweater dress—usually in a knit or ribbed fabric is by far the comfiest and most versatile seasonal staple.

The sweater dress can easily take you from the grocery store to a romantic dinner in style. Spotted on everyone from Gabrielle Union to Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, this season’s coveted sweater dress even comes celebrity-approved. Whether you choose to keep it simple by slipping into a comfy pair of sneakers and delicate chain-link necklace or opt to spice the look up with slouchy knee-high boots and a bold red lip, these are dresses you can wear anytime, anywhere—though w know you’ll mostly be modelling this look at home this winter. Here are some sweater dress style inspiration from some of our favourite celebrities.

Ashley Graham: Supermodel Ashley Graham proves you can’t go wrong with a long sleeve, mock-neck sweater dress and city-slick leather boots. This form-fitting charcoal one is beyond flattering on her baby bump (this pic is from 2019) and looks just as stylish when worn looser too. Complete the look with a pair of soft suede over-the-knee boots in a similar shade for a monochromatic aesthetic that, provides maximum coverage to beat the chill of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

Eva Longoria: Eva Longoria takes her adorable toddler, Santiago, on a stroll while wearing a stunning sleeveless sweater dress that ties at the waist. The stylish number can be worn pretty much year-round, and when paired with crisp white sneakers and a classic chunky watch, it’s a no-fail formula to a great outfit. Plus, this particular ensemble easily transitions from day to night with just a switch of a shoe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)



Mindy Kaling:

All that glitters is Mindy Kaling in this gorgeous off-shoulder number that screams holiday cheer. She kicked the look up a notch with a pair of studded heels and swipe of sultry brown lipstick. Refined yet fun, this ensemble is a sure-fire way to make an exciting entrance—even if it’s just to your own dining room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Gabrielle Union: Actor, advocate and mother to baby Kaavia, Gabrielle Union makes a case for wearing a buttery pale yellow sweater dress over relaxed, knit pants. The look exudes high-fashion while maintaining an air of comfort and serious luxe appeal. She doubles down on style by pairing her dress with pants in a similar tone. Hot tip: wear this look with a flared pair of denim to look retro chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)



Kelly Rowland: A sleeveless sweater dress is an ideal canvas for layering light jackets and cozy coats. Musician Kelly Rowland pairs her knit with a houndstooth print oversized cardigan and sleek knee-high boots. And good news, replicating this outfit is simple: Just pair your own sweater dress with virtually any slouchy jacket hanging in your closet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Tracee Ellis Ross: Tracee Ellis Ross is satisfying our collective urge to wear real clothes again in a figure-flattering sweater dress. She elevates the lettuce-trim knit with a western-style belt that adds a layer of dimension and texture that we can’t help but adore. Swap the star’s strappy sandals for a posh pair of white ankle boots for a more winter-appropriate look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Kerry Washington: In light of our new comfort-first lifestyle, Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington shows there’s no place you can’t take an ankle sweeping ribbed knit dress—even at home on the couch. By styling it with only a single bracelet, Washington lets her vibrant jewel-toned dress do the talking.