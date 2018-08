Attending a wedding and have nothing to wear? Fear not. We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish dresses to wear to a fall wedding that are perfect no matter what type of shindig you’re attending. On the day of, pair your dress with some heels and a sophisticated clutch for a more formal look. Once the wedding is over, keep the dress on high rotation by dressing it down with flats or ankle boots and a light jacket for the office or a get-together with the gals.

1. Addition Elle L&L Faux Wrap Printed Dress, $99, additionelle.com 2. Zara Lace Dress, $80, zara.com 3. Ann Taylor Shimmer Puff Sleeve Shift Dress, $191, anntaylor.com 4. Asos Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress with Print, $89, asos.com 5. Banana Republic Print Midi Fit-and-Flare Dress, $170, bananarepublic.ca 6. Club Monaco Vapryna Dress, $228, clubmonaco.ca 7. City Chic Allure One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $191, nordstrom.com 8. French Connection Alianor Stretch Frill Dress, $158, frenchconnection.com 9. Eloquii Flounce Sleeve Colorblocked Dress, $170, eloquii.com 10. H&M Jacquard-Weave Dress, $70, hm.com 11. Violeta by Mango Floral-Print Flowy Dress, $90, mango.com 12. Loft Plus Wraparound Flounce Flare Dress, $123, loft.com 13. Marshalls Lace Long-Sleeved Dress, $60, marshalls.ca 14. Wilfred by Aritzia Beaune Dress, $210, aritzia.com 15. Le Château Chiffon Wrap-Like Gown, $198, lechateau.com