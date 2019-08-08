10 Stylish Sneakers That Go With Everything—And How To Wear Them

While traditional running shoes have their place—and can still look cute with jeans or a dress—think of “lifestyle” sneakers like a loafer or ballet flat—the shoe you can wear everywhere. (Yes, even to work. Just ask Ellen Degeneres.) And there’s a sneaker for every personal style, in every colour and pattern imaginable.

You can’t go wrong with a classic white leather or canvas sneaker; they truly look good with everything from a suit to jean shorts to a pretty patterned dress. Same goes for other neutrals like navy, beige, rose or metallic. Look for a rounded toe and an elongated, sleek shape—this silhouette is probably the easiest to wear, especially if you tuck in the laces for a clean look.

If you like taking on the trends, opt for a pair of ’90s throwbacks with details like platform soles, high tops or multi-coloured palettes. Not sure what to pair with bright, bold sneakers? Jeans go with everything. Another good rule is to wear a shade in the same colour family—or lean into the ’90s vibe with a white tee, some mom jeans and a fanny pack.