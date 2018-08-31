Zesty BBQ Turkey Mini Pizzas

PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 30 MIN

SERVINGS 4

Ingredients

2 Ontario Turkey breast tenders (about 12oz/375g)

4 Greek-style flatbreads or pitas

1/2 cup (125 mL) barbecue sauce, divided

1/4 cup (50 mL) pizza or pasta sauce

1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced red pepper

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Italian blend or cheddar cheese

2 green onions, sliced

Instructions

Preheat the grill to medium-high and grease the grate. Brush the Turkey tenders with 1/4 cup (50mL) of the sauce. Grill the Turkey, covered and turning once, for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, turning as needed for 7 to 9 minutes or until cooked through. Let rest for 5 minutes. Slice thinly. Stir the remaining barbecue sauce with the pizza sauce. Spread mixture evenly over one side of each pita. Divide the grilled Turkey, red pepper, cheese and green onions evenly between the prepared pitas. Set the pizzas on the grill. Cover and cook for about 6 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the pitas are toasted.

TIP: If using an indoor grill, cover using a disposable foil pan.

Photo, videos and recipe rights, courtesy of Ontario Turkey.

© Copyright 2018 Turkey Farmers of Ontario. All Rights Reserved.