Your skin is counting on your eyes to recognize melanoma

Kathy Barnard, founder of the Save Your Skin Foundation, knows the importance of this all too well. In 2003, she was diagnosed with advanced melanoma. As a result of her experience, Kathy has dedicated herself to informing and helping others with skin cancer.

“We constantly look at our skin but aren’t checking it. To find possible skin cancer early, your eyes have a role to play. It’s important to know your skin well and recognize changes. If something doesn’t look normal, get it examined by a doctor.”

May is the right month to talk about melanoma, not just because Canadians start exposing their skin more to the sun after long winters of being covered up, but also because it’s Melanoma Awareness Month. But for Kathy and the Save Your Skin Foundation, melanoma awareness is a year-long job. Melanoma is one of the top 10 cancers in Canada according to the latest Canadian cancer statistics, with an estimated 7,200 new cases diagnosed in 2017.

Check your skin Most skin cancers can be found early with skin exams. Perform a monthly skin exam following the “A B C D E F G” warning signs. Early detection of skin cancer can be a true life saver. ASYMMETRY: Is the mole irregularly shaped? BORDERS: Are the borders/edges uneven? COLOUR: Is the mole multi-coloured? DIAMETER: Is the mole larger than 6mm? EVOLUTION: Has the mole changed over time? FIRM: Is the mole harder than the surrounding skin? GROWING: Is the mole gradually getting larger?

If you do receive a melanoma diagnosis, take the time to inform yourself. Start by knowing more about the stage your cancer is at. There are four main stages of melanoma and staging is based on the thickness of the cancerous tumour in the skin and whether—and how far—it has spread.

A diagnosis with the advanced stage of the disease requires having to educate yourself even further as melanoma is one of the cancers with the highest frequency of mutations. This is important to know because one of the keys to treating the disease at this advanced stage is having additional testing to determine what type of genetic mutation is responsible for causing it. There are several melanoma mutations that can be tested for, with different mutations possibly influencing how your cancer will be managed by your doctor.

“It starts with prevention and detection. It’s important for us all to check our skin regularly,” says Kathy. “People are surprised when I tell them that melanoma doesn’t discriminate. It can strike anyone, no matter their skin colour. It can appear in areas not visible to you, so be sure to have someone check the areas that are hard for you to see yourself.”

To learn more about melanoma, go to MelanomaJustGotPersonal.ca

