Your one stop shop for everyone on your list

Sure, you could go from mall to mall, online store to bricks-and-mortar store, schlepping here, there and everywhere as you tick off everyone on your holiday shopping list. (Is it just us, or does it seem like it gets longer every year?!) Or, you know, you just take an afternoon and go to IKEA. (You could also skip the parking lot and fill your cart online – but that shopping trip doesn’t come with Swedish Meatballs at the end.)

With something for everyone on your list – from the postwoman to your best friend and all the tiny tots in between – IKEA is your one-and-done destination this holiday season. And to make it even easier, they’ve curated a selection of top gift picks: All budget friendly, all thoughtful, all guaranteed to make the season bright. Don’t forget: IKEA has special offers popping up throughout the holidays, so keep an eye out in-store and or at IKEA.ca.

Here’s a taste of the gift-giving inspiration that awaits…

For the aspiring chefs-de-cuisine:

Made from Damascus Steel, the BRILJERA vegetable knife has a sturdy blade ideal for chopping root veg. ($49.99)

The OUMBÄRLIG seven piece cookware set has everything you might need in a starter kitchen, making it a great gift for the new grad or newlyweds on your list. ($64.99)

For the musically-inclined:

This Wi-Fi speaker’s rich, room-filling sound is amazing – especially when you consider the SYMFONISK’s discrete, low-profile vibe. Created in collaboration with Sonos, it’s a must for the audiophile in your life. ($149.00)

An organised person’s dream, the MÖJLIGHET stand stores both headphones and phone or tablet in one convenient entertainment station. (Special IKEA Family loyalty member price, until January: $3.99)

For the little ones:

Help them access their inner Picasso with the MÅLA easel. Designed with three different canvas options (a whiteboard, a blackboard or drawing paper,) this piece also folds flat for easy storage. ($24.99)

Let their imaginations run wild with the SPISIG play kitchen! From stove knobs that click on and off to curtains they can shut at the end of the day, the fun potential with this toy is endless. ($69.00) Don’t forget the pots and pans! (DUKTIG 5 piece toy cookware set, $14.99)

Soft, snuggly and super-cute: The GENOMBLÖT soft toy will soon become their constant companion. After all, who doesn’t love dolphins? Especially one designed for cuddling like this one. ($14.99)

For the always-ahead-of-curve:

Smart lighting doesn’t have to be complicated with the easy-to-set up, even easier-to-use TRÅDFRI gateway kit, which comes with two smart bulbs included. Designed for use with IKEA smart lighting products, they’ll be dimming, turning on (or turning off) their lights from their smart phone in no time. ($89)

Turn any appliance into a smart one using the TRÅDFRI wireless control outlet kit. Simply plug it in, and suddenly your coffee maker (or lamp or even Christmas lights) can be controlled from a distance. ($19.99)

For the stocking:

Adios, lost chargers and unsightly cords: The NORDMÄRKE wireless charger (made with sustainable cork!) is a much more elegant solution for juicing up their phone. ($19.99)

This is the gift they’ll thank you for every time some minor repair calls for a hammer, wrench, pliers or screwdriver. The 17 piece FIXA set even has an awl, which we’ll be honest and say we’re not quite sure what that’s for but – it’s no doubt indispensable when you need it. ($9.99)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that everyone loves a candle, and the peony pink BLOMDOFT is a particularly gorgeous one. Housed in elegant cut-glass (with a lid!) its soft peony scent is sure to fill their room with fragrance. It doesn’t hurt that the candle comes in a beautiful box, no gift wrap required. ($4.99)

