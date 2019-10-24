Winter is no time to hibernate!

Thanks to my visit to Sparkling Hill Resort in beautiful Vernon, BC — my first “winter wellness” experience — I was recharged and energized in a whole new way! Nestled in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, Sparkling Hill is as open, airy and breathtaking as its surroundings. I found myself in constant awe of the natural beauty of the mountains and the gentle mist over the lake, both mentally calming and inspiring at the same time.

In KurSpa, the 40,000 square foot spa and the crowning jewel of Sparkling Hill Resort, I could feel my every muscle relax in the dry heat of the Panorama Sauna with its views of Okanagan Lake and the snow-covered trees outside. Strolling from sauna to steam room, I casually forgot about appointments, reminders and to-do lists. Although I could easily have stayed in the steams and saunas, there were more European-style spa amenities and services for me to experience.

One signature spa treatment is the Fango Mud and Muscle where a thick, warming layer of pure volcanic dust is mixed with water and applied to your back. Wrapped snugly to let the body absorb the minerals, the mud detoxifies your skin and reinvigorates your muscles. Even the most fidgety and restless person can’t help losing track of time and completely relaxing in the stillness of the treatment room. The wrap is followed by a quick rinse and a relaxing massage to further ease the muscles with residual warmth from the mud. After trying all seven themed aromatherapy steams and saunas, I found myself often returning to the Salt Steam Room, mimicking a natural pure salt cave, to absorb the benefits of the briny humidity and heat. My tension and stress evaporated in the lightly herbal-scented air.

The thing about being in a setting that looks like a postcard is you eventually want to step into the spectacular scenery. The charming city of Vernon offers picturesque views no matter what you choose to do, and I was eager to make the most of all the activities I had such ready access to. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are easy ways to get active on the trails and quiet forests surrounding the city, providing an irresistible invitation to become a true winter outdoors person. Perhaps the biggest thrill for me was discovering the joy of fat-biking down a path with my thick tires effortlessly dashing through the snow. Frequently stopping to marvel at the scenery (and snap more postcard-perfect photos), it was a relief to have no one rush me and nowhere to be in a hurry.

My only difficult decision was whether to keep going or take a mini-break in one of Vernon’s many quaint and inviting cafes and shops. Full of indie restaurants and boutiques, downtown Vernon manages to offer the best of everything, from the eclectic flavours and treats of a hip city to the relaxing and walkable areas of a friendly small town. It’s definitely “the place” to experience winter wellness for yourself.